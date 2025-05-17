The Supplemental Security Income program, also known as SSI, brings one payment per month. However, it is important to highlight that even if most paydays fall on the first day of the month, there could be some changes. This happens when the payment falls on the weekend or a Federal holiday. Then, the Social Security Administration needs to reschedule it.

As a result, when the SSI payment falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the benefit will be deposited on the previous business day. In fact, this is what is going to happen over the summer. So, save the dates to prepare your budget for the summer holiday and avoid any surprises. Actually, the first change will take place in June.

SSI payment schedule for the summer

Over 7.5 million Americans receive Supplemental Security Income. All of them receive money on the same payday. In June, summer starts, but the payment for June will be delivered on May 30, 2025.

The SSI payment for July will be distributed on July 1, 2025. Hence, there will be no changes because it falls on a weekday and it is not a Federal holiday either. August will be the best month because it will bring two different paydays.

In the first place, SSI recipients will collect their monthly payment on August 1, 2025. Then, the last summer payment for September will also be deposited in advance.

SSI payments in August

Since September 1 is a Federal holiday, Labor Day, Social Security has had to reschedule the SSI payment. As a result, Supplemental Security Income recipients will collect their September payment on August 29, 2025.

For your information, SSI recipients will collect their September payments 3 days in advance. There is also an important change if you are collecting simultaneously this Federal benefit and Social Security retirement or disability benefits.

On August 1, SSI recipients get their payment, but it will also be the payday for Social Security if you are eligible for the monthly payment, which is generally due on August 3. The maximum amount will be $967 for individuals and $1,450 for married couples who qualify. On average, this benefit pays about $717 as of April 2025.