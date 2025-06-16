The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available in all 50 States. However, Texas is one of the States with the largest schedule to deliver Food Stamps. This Federal program helps low-income families and individuals buy groceries in authorized stores in the United States. Some people who have a vegetable garden in Texas may want to buy seeds and plants to grow food, which the USDA allows.

In Texas, instead of the SNAP EBT card, they have a Lone Star Card to receive the monthly allotment to collect Food Stamps in the United States. As a matter of fact, it can be used as if it were a debit card at any authorized retailer, grocery store, or even farmer’s market across the State. This Federal benefit fights food insecurity and allows low-income families and individuals to buy healthy food items they can’t afford to buy.

SNAP Payment Schedule in Texas

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are paid in the State of Texas from June 1 through June 28. Therefore, there are many recipients that have received their money on their Lone Star card by now.

16th of the Month EDG number ending in: 00–03, 54–57

17th of the Month EDG number ending in: 04–06, 58–60

18th of the Month EDG number ending in: 07–10, 61–64

19th of the Month EDG number ending in: 11–13, 65–67

20th of the Month EDG number ending in: 14–17, 68–71

21st of the Month EDG number ending in: 18–20, 72–74

22nd of the Month EDG number ending in: 21–24, 75–78

23rd of the Month EDG number ending in: 25–27, 79–81

24th of the Month EDG number ending in: 28–31, 82–85

25th of the Month EDG number ending in: 32–34, 86–88

26th of the Month EDG number ending in: 35–38, 89–92

27th of the Month EDG number ending in: 39–41, 46–49, 93–95

28th of the Month EDG number ending in: 42–45, 50–53, 96–99



How much can SNAP pay in Texas in June?

The amount of money each SNAP recipient collects on their Lone Star card can be completely different. The only thing that is clear is the maximum amounts because they are the same in Texas and in the other 47 contiguous States as well as in the District of Columbia.

On average, a single person in the U.S. receives $199 from the SNAP program, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. However, if you qualify for the full amount, you could receive up to $292.

The larger the household size is, the larger the full or maximum amount will be. For example, if you are 8 people living in your household in Texas, you can get up to $1,756.

These maximum amounts include the 2025 COLA. Thus, these benefit amounts will remain unchanged until September 30, 2025. From then onward, it is more than likely that the new 2026 COLA has taken effect, and hopefully, SNAP benefits increase. In fact, the would decrease, but it is unlikely if inflation continues like this.