SNAP benefits have specific work requirements if you are aged 18 to 64. This has to do with the Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents time limit. This rule requires the ABAWD who do not qualify for an exemption to work for at least 80 hours per month.

If you do not work for a minimum of 80 hours per month, you will only be able to receive Food Stamps for 3 months in 3 years. So, if you cannot find work in the State you are currently living, there are some alternatives. Or check the exemptions to avoid the ABAWD time limit and work requirements.

Alternatives to work to get SNAP

It is true that sometimes you may not be able to find a job for different reasons. Instead, USDA allows SNAP recipients aged 18-54 to take part in a work program.

This work program must last for at least 80 hours per month. Participating in SNAP Employment and Training is one of the several possibilities. Other work programs may be available from the local, State, or Federal Government.

Combining both work and training is also possible. Of course, it must be for a total of 80 hours. Another possibility is to take part in workfare. The number of hours will depend on the amount of your SNAP benefits.

SNAP & ABAWD time limit

To avoid the specific work requirements SNAP has, you must be excused from the ABAWD work requirement and time limit. To achieve it, you must be in one of the following situations:

be a Veteran

be pregnant

be experiencing homelessness

be unable to work because of a medical condition

have an under-18 in your SNAP household

be excused from the general work requirements

be 24 years old or younger and in foster care at the age of 18

Those who do not meet the specific work requirements or are not excused from the ABAWD time limit and work requirements will lose benefits after 3 months of receiving them in a 3-year period.