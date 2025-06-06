In most States, SNAP payments can also be delivered on the weekend. So, if you are eligible for a Food Stamps payment on June 7 or June 8, you will receive your money on Saturday or Sunday. The USDA allows States to administer applications and payment dates, so each State has a different way to arrange paydays. In fact, some States can even send all the food assistance benefits on the very same day to all eligible recipients.

Depending on the household size, a family can get a higher or lower payment. Of course, individuals can receive less money. A single person can get up to $292, but it could be up to $1,756 if you are a family or household of 8. These are the maximum amounts in the 48 contiguous States. Only in Hawaii and Alaska can SNAP recipients get a lot more, but their paydays are over in June. Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands can also send higher amounts, and Guam has paydays left.

SNAP payments on the weekend, June 7-8, 2025

Here is the full list of States that is still delivering SNAP benefits in June 2025. Pennsylvania has not finished the delivery of Food Stamps but only issues payments on working days. So, you cannot get them over the weekend. In bold, you will see the States that will not deliver benefits this weekend.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in June 2025

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 5, 11, and 15

Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

SNAP payments in July

Alaska: July 1

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

Hawaii: July 3 to 5

Montana: July 2 to 6

Nebraska: July 1 to 5

New Hampshire: July 5

New Jersey: July 1 to 5

North Dakota: July 1

Rhode Island: July 1

Vermont: July 1

Wyoming: July 1 to 4

The U.S. Virgin Islands: July 1

SNAP payment amounts for 4

Household sizes of 4 can receive up to $975 from the USDA. Although this is the maximum amount, not everyone qualifies for it because of the earnings or resources they may have.

On average, a family of four can receive $726. Even if you cannot collect the maximum amount, an average payment can still be awesome. Thus, do not miss out on this Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and apply now.

Only SNAP recipients in Guam can collect a higher payment amount on this weekend, June 7 or June 8. This money will be sent if your SSN ends in 7 or 8. The maximum payment amount for 4 SNAP recipients is $1,437.