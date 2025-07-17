When you are facing food insecurity, it is best to apply for SNAP benefits in the United States. However, it is advisable to be informed of your rights before you apply. Anyway, they will also be useful if you are already collecting them, and you will soon find out why. Food Stamps provide monthly payments so that eligible recipients can buy groceries.

Nevertheless, you may sometimes need to get SNAP benefits urgently, and you have not applied for them yet. The first fact about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program rights has to do with expedited benefits. According to the USDA, you have the right to get SNAP benefits within 7 days if you are in immediate need and qualify for expedited Food Stamps, so for faster service.

When you go to a SNAP office

For your information, you have the right to get an application for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and have it accepted on the very same day when you visit your local office.

Sometimes you are not able to leave your home, or you are not able to file an application because you find it too difficult. In this case, you have the right to have an adult who has all the information the Food Stamps office needs about you apply on your behalf.

Those SNAP applicants who are eligible have the right to get payments on their EBT card within 30 days of application. Of course, as long as you qualify for this Federal benefit.

What is more, you have the right to not be discriminated against because you are an elderly, because of political beliefs, national origin, religious creed, disability, color, race, or sex.

When your situation changes, it affects SNAP amounts

Needless to say that SNAP is a Federal program for low-income Americans. Hence, you may get a smaller amount if your financial situation improves and you may even lose them if you exceed the income and resources limits.

Having this in mind, you should know that you have the right to be told in advance if the SNAP office is going to reduce or end your Food Stamps amount during the certification period.

Remember that these changes in amounts always take place when your financial situation changes. The last two things you have the right to are these:

Have a look at your own case file and a copy of SNAP rules

have a fair hearing if you don’t believe the rules were applied correctly in your situation.

Keep in mind that a fair hearing can take place in person, in writing, or even over the phone. It will depend on the state where you are currently living and your local office will inform you about it.