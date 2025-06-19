Americans on SSDI payments who have not collected their Social Security direct deposit yet will not have to wait much longer to collect their money. Millions of Americans receive Disability Insurance payments every month, but they have completely different paydays. This change in paydays is normal because it is the way the SSA arranges it.

For example, those recipients of the SSDI program who started collecting disability benefits before May 1997 will receive a new payment on July 3, 2025. Therefore, it implies they collected one on June 3 (if eligible). Those on Social Security benefits after April 30, 1997, will receive their money on a Wednesday, unless it falls on a Federal holiday.

SSDI payments on June 25

The last Social Security Disability Insurance payment in June, but the first this summer, will be distributed on the 25th. This will be the payday of eligible recipients whose birthdays fall between the 21st and the 31st.

For your information, you can only receive one of the 3 Wednesday payments if you are not receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits in the United States.

Of course, they must have begun getting Social Security after April 30, 1997. Some SSDI recipients may lose their eligibility when their disability improves due to medical improvements, surgery, or any other technical enhancement.

If you have never applied and received approval for Disability Insurance, you should know that it is required to meet both conditions. Apart from having a qualifying disability, you must have paid enough taxes to the SSA.

Will all SSDI recipients collect $1,581 payments?

No, this is only possible if your monthly SSDI amount is the same as the average Social Security Disability Insurance amount the SSA has announced. Thus, it would be just a mere coincidence.

Thus, as of May 2025, the average amount for SSDI is $1,581, but you could receive a larger or lower monthly payment. For instance, you can collect up to $4,018 in June from Disability Insurance.

However, this will be the maximum benefit for those high earners who meet additional requirements. In fact, they must have worked for at least 35 years. This is not possible on many occasions due to early disabilities.

Apart from that, you must have paid the taxable maximum, which is the same as the contribution and benefit base, for 35 years or more. All this is useless if you have jobs not covered by the SSA.

Actually, you must have worked in jobs that pay payroll taxes to Social Security as you work. The age at which you file for Disability Insurance also matters. Early filing may be possible if you are much younger than 62, but it will reduce your monthly payment.

Thus, if you file for SSDI in your 20s or 30s, you will not qualify for the largest disability benefit payments available in the United States of America.