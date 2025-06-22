SNAP payments are almost over in the State of Missouri and in Puerto Rico. To get Food Stamps in Missouri, you will need to know your birth month and your last name. For example, if your birth month is December, and the first letter of your last name is from A-Z, your money will be available on your EBT card on June 22, 2025.

What is more, Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, and Maryland will only send SNAP benefit payments through June 23, 2025. Bear in mind that even if these paydays are on the same day, the way each State administers them is completely different. What all these payments left in June have in common, if you live in one of the 48 contiguous States, is the fact that maximum amounts are the same.

SNAP payments from June 22-28

Find out the different ways to collect SNAP payments in one of these nine States. While some have two paydays left, others may only have one to issue money to buy groceries.

Alabama: June 4-23 Case number ends in: 90-94 = benefits available on the 22nd of the month Case number ends in: 95-99 = benefits available on the 23rd of the month

June 4-23 Delaware: June 2-23 First Letter of the Last Name is: W = benefits available on the 22nd

First Letter of the Last Name is: X, Y, and Z = benefits available on the 23rd

June 2-23 Florida: June 1-28 see payday eligibility below

June 1-28 Georgia: June 5-23 • ID number ends in: 90-99 = benefits available on the 23rd of the month

June 5-23 Indiana: June 5-23

First Letter of the Last Name is: W, X, Y, or Z = SNAP benefits available on the 23rd

June 5-23 Kentucky: June 1-19

Louisiana: June 1-23 Social Security Number ends in 9 = SNAP benefits available on the 23rd of the month

June 1-23 Maryland: June 4-23

The first three letters of the last name are between TRB and WES = benefits available on the 22nd of the month The first three letters of the last name are between WET and ZZZ = benefits

available on the 23rd of the month

June 4-23 Michigan: June 3-21



Mississippi: June 4-21

Missouri: June 1-22

See above

June 1-22 New Mexico: June 1-20



North Carolina: June 3-21



Ohio: June 2-20



Tennessee: June 1-20

Texas: June 1-28

See below

June 1-28 Washington: June 1-20

Puerto Rico : June 4-22 See information on your local office

: June 4-22

Eligibility for SNAP in Florida and Texas

Florida is one of the two States with the most paydays left in June, and here is the way to know if you qualify for one of them or not, if you are an eligible recipient in Florida.

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 75-78 = SNAP benefits available on the 22nd

available on the 22nd Case number 9th and 8th digit: 79-81 = benefits available on the 23rd

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 82-85 = benefits available on the 24th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 86-88 = benefits available on the 25th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 89-92 = benefits available on the 26th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 93-95 = benefits available on the 27th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 96-99 = benefits available on the 28th

SNAP payment dates and eligibility in the State of Texas