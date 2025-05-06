One of the main goals of Trump’s Administration is safeguarding taxpayer dollars. As a matter of fact, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has recently announced the progress that has been made so far. President Donald Trump’s bold agenda to enhance services to the public goes on with the support of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

Social Security is working hard to improve customer service, avoid and prevent fraud and abuse, reduce waste, and optimize SSA’s workforce. This last point is essential to direct public service. President Donald Trump also said he was proud of the extraordinary work carried out by dedicated employees at SSA. In this way, it will be easier to keep President Trump’s promise to protect Social Security.

Social Security Fairness Act

As a matter of fact, the Administration has paid $14.8 billion in retroactive payments to more than 2.2 million Americans. Remember that these payments were for those workers affected by the Windfall Elimination Provision as well as the Government Pension Offset.

Therefore, most cases have been sorted out, and they will not have to wait for a whole year. Only complex cases will need to wait for these retroactive payments in the U.S.

This may take longer than the other retroactive payments because payments cannot be processed by automation. Cost avoidance and efficiency initiatives have also been carried out. Here are some examples in areas such as:

Payroll,

Information technology,

Contracts and grants,

Real property,

Printing,

Travel, and

Purchase card policies

11 initiatives to improve Social Security

Actually, there are many more things the Social Security is doing to make the Agency more efficient and save taxpayer money. Here are the most important ones during the first 100 days of the President Trump Administration:

Workforce Optimization

Modernizing Telephone Services

Fraud Prevention

Addressing Aged Records

Stewarding Taxpayer Dollars and Ensuring Program Integrity

Improving Payment Accuracy

Expanding Health Information Technology (Health IT)

Cost Reduction and Enhancements Plan for Social Security Number Verification

Implementation of the Hearing Recording and Transcriptions (HeaRT) System

Raising Awareness Against Scams

Enhanced Communication and Transparency

Social Security has made an important announcement. Actually, SSA claims that reports stating that the Agency is permanently closing local field offices are false. No local field office has been closed in 2025. The only reason why a local field office has temporarily closed is due to damage, weather, or any other facility issues.

What is more, modernizing telephone services is already showing good results. Early results show improvements in office answer rates and average speed of answer. For your information, about 30% of calls are being serviced by automation. As a result, it is improving efficiency.