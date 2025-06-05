The USDA has established different maximum SNAP payment amounts depending on your household size. For example, if you are an individual in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia, you can receive up to $292. These maximum Food Stamp amounts could be even higher if you do not live in one of these 48 contiguous States or D.C.

For instance, if you live in Alaska or Hawaii, the maximum SNAP amounts are much higher. Also, recipients who qualify in Guam and the United States Virgin Islands have higher payments. Hawaii will issue the last payments on June 5, 2025. As a matter of fact, eligible recipients can get up to $517 if they qualified for the full amount for 1 and get the money on the 5th.

SNAP payments from June 5 to June 28

Not all States have payment left for SNAP recipients in June. Keep in mind that some of them issued all of them on the very first day of the month. If so, you will see below when each State issues money in July 2025 (in bold).

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Alaska: July 1

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

1 to 3 Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

North Dakota: July 1

1 Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in June 2025

Rhode Island: July 1

1 South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: July 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: July 1

1 Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Wyoming: July 1 to 4

1 to 4 Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: July 1

Several States have their last payday for SNAP benefits on June 5, so the last recipients to collect money this month should check their EBT cards to see if their Food Stamps are available. They are: New Jersey, New Hampshire, Nebraska, and Hawaii.

SNAP payment amounts in June

No changes are expected for the maximum amounts in June. Thus, these amounts will remain the same, just like in the previous months. USDA will only change SNAP payment amounts after the 2026 COLA takes effect.

Thus, all maximum amounts will remain the same through September 30, 2025. While a single person can receive up to $292 in the 48 contiguous States, it could be up to $1,756 if you are 8. Check the maximum amounts in Hawaii by household size:

1 person: $517

2 members: $948

3 members: $1,357

4 members: $1,723

5 members: $2,046

6 members: $2,456

7 members: $2,714

8 members: $3,102

Each additional person: $388