USDA has confirmed that there are only SNAP payments left in 12 States. The maximum amount will be up to $1,756 because they are all part of the 48 contiguous States. So that is why they share maximum benefits. Only Alaska and Hawaii will deliver higher monthly payments but in May, their are April payments have already been delivered.

Only eligible SNAP recipients can receive Food Stamps through April 28. Bear in mind that Texas and Florida are the only States that issue monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the 28th. So, recipients in this State may need to wait longer than others. For example, Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota issue all the payments on the first day of May.

SNAP payments left in April 2025

Some States have just delivered the last SNAP payments in April on the 20th. They are New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington. Others like Michigan, Mississippi, and North Carolina will continue issuing Food Stamps through April 21, 2025.

Alabama: April 4 to 23 Delaware: April 2 to 23 Florida: April 1 to 28 Georgia: April 5 to 23 Indiana: April 5 to 23 Louisiana: April 1 to 23 Maryland: April 4 to 23 Michigan: April 3 to 21 Mississippi: April 4 to 21 Missouri: April 1 to 22 North Carolina: April 3 to 21 Texas: April 1 to 28 Puerto Rico: April 4 to 22

Maximum SNAP amounts in the 48 contiguous States:

1 person: $292

2 members: $536

3 members: $768

4 members: $975

5 members: $1,158

6 members: $1,390

7 members: $1,536

8 members: $1,756

Each additional person $220

Bear in mind that these maximum SNAP amounts are only for those eligible recipients who get no reduction. SNAP is meant to help low-income Americans fight food insecurity and it only provides them with money to pay for part of their food expenses per month.

SNAP Payment Schedule for May 2025

Here is the full payment schedule for May in the 48 contiguous States. At the bottom, you will see paydays in Guam, the United States Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Alaska: May 1

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Connecticut: May 1 to 3

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Hawaii: May 3 to 5

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Montana: May 2 to 6

Nebraska: May 1 to 5

Nevada: May 1 to 10

New Hampshire: May 5

New Jersey: May 1 to 5

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: May 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

North Dakota: May 1

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

Oregon: May 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten business days in May 2025

Rhode Island: May 1

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: May 1

Virginia: May 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: May 1 to 9

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Wyoming: May 1 to 4

Guam: May 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: May 1