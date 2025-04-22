The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will deliver SNAP benefits in early May for those who got Food Stamps in early April. Of course, you still need to be eligible. Or else, you will not qualify. Some States do not start issuing this food assistance on May 1, so it will depend on the State or U.S. territory where you are living.

In fact, the maximum SNAP payment amounts may also be different depending on where you live. The District of Columbia and the 48 contiguous States share maximum amounts. However, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have higher maximum Food Stamp amounts. In this way, eligible recipients can cope with the higher inflation and cost of living in those areas.

Maximum SNAP payment amounts

The maximum SNAP amount for a 2-member family will be $536. It does not matter if you are a married couple or a parent and a child. If your household has 2 members, you can only get up to $536.

This will be the maximum SNAP amount through September 30, 2025. After this date, the new maximum amounts could either increase or decrease. For example, they decreased over the last 2 years in Hawaii.

If you live in Guam and your household size is two, you can get up to $790. This maximum amount will be lower in the United States Virgin Islands, up to $689. In Hawaii, a 2-member household can receive up to $948.

Only Alaskans living in Rural 2 areas can get up to $1,074. If you live in Alaska but in an urban area, the maximum SNAP amount is $692. It could be up to $882 if you are in a Rural 1 area.

SNAP payment dates for all household sizes

Whether your family or household size is 1 or 8, here are all the possible paydays USDA has confirmed for May 2025. Here are the paydays set in 9 days and those which will be delivered after this date:

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Alaska: May 1

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Connecticut: May 1 to 3

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Hawaii: May 3 to 5

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Montana: May 2 to 6

Nebraska: May 1 to 5

Nevada: May 1 to 10

New Hampshire: May 5

New Jersey: May 1 to 5

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: May 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

North Dakota: May 1

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

Oregon: May 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten business days in May 2025

Rhode Island: May 1

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: May 1

Virginia: May 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: May 1 to 9

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Wyoming: May 1 to 4

Guam: May 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: May 1