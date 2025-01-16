The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that the 2025 tax filing season will start on January 27, 2025. Therefore, there are less than 2 weeks until the Agency starts accepting 2024 tax returns. Do not forget that if you are eligible for Free File or you would like to use it this year, it is now open.

What is more, Direct File will also be available from January 27, 2025. However, only taxpayers in 25 States can make use of Direct File. Thankfully, the Agency has made a great effort to improve and expand the tools it offers in 2025. No doubt, these modernization efforts will pay off and make taxpayers’ filing season much easier.

How many tax returns does the IRS expect?

As a matter of fact, there could be over 140 million tax returns in 2025. Hence, it will be essential that all these taxpayers file and pay what they owe to the Internal Revenue Service on time.

The IRS claims that more than half of these 140,000,000 individual tax returns are filed with the help and support of a tax professional. In fact, this is the best way to avoid scams.

A tax professional will be the best way to get rid of this burden and make the most of your tax refund. Make sure you choose a trusted tax pro from the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications. visit the IRS official website to find one: https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf

When is the deadline to file your IRS tax return in 2025?

If you are required to file a 2024 tax return, the IRS has confirmed that the deadline will be on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. If you would like to use Direct File, check if your state offers it.

Here is the full list of 25 States that offer Free File on Jan, 27:

12 that took part in the pilot:

Arizona,

California,

Florida,

Massachusetts,

Nevada,

New Hampshire,

New York,

South Dakota,

Tennessee,

Texas,

Washington State

and Wyoming

13 new States: