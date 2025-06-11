In a bid to reduce cases of abuse and neglect, decrease the need for foster care placements, and enhance economic and tangible resources for families, Sacramento County in California has launched the Sacramento Family First (FFESP) program. This initiative will begin distributing financial aid categorized as a ‘stimulus payment’.

New $725 Monthly Aid Rolls Out for Families in Select Zip Codes

The FFESP will offer a monthly assistance of $725 to the most needy families. This is part of a comprehensive strategy focused on benefiting children. The initial beneficiaries have already been identified in certain postal codes within the county, specifically those falling below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Recipients of the FFESP were selected after participating in a selection process that concluded on Sunday, April 27. According to information released by the program, these families will start receiving their assistance starting in June.

FFESP stands for Family Financial Support and Empowerment Program

It is a government assistance initiative aimed at supporting low-income families, especially those with children. The program provides monthly financial aid (e.g., $725 per month) to households that meet certain criteria, such as living below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and residing in specific ZIP codes within a county.

Key features of FFESP:

Monthly benefit: $725 (according to recent information).

Target group: Families with children.

Eligibility: Based on income level and geographic location.

Automatic enrollment: In some areas, families are automatically identified as eligible—no need to apply.

When could this program be applied in the US?

The FFESP (Family First Economic Support Program) in Sacramento County opened its application period from April 14 to April 27, 2025. The deadline was Sunday, April 27, 2025, at midnight, when the registration portal officially closed.

To apply, families had to register through ffesp.org, providing proof of residence, income, and custody of children between the ages of 0 and 5 who lived in specific ZIP codes within Sacramento County.

After the application window closed, eligible applicants were randomly selected to receive the benefit.