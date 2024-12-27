USDA has confirmed that many States will start delivering SNAP benefits on New Year’s Day. Therefore, all eligible recipients whose payday is January 1 will get their payments in just a few days. Bear in mind that some States will only have January 1, 2025, as their payday. On the contrary, other States will continue delivering Food Stamps through January 28.

In those States with a single payday, there are no doubts. All recipients will get cash on their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on the same day. However, those States with more paydays for SNAP base their payment dates on different rules. For example, some use your ID number, your case number, or your Eligibility Determination Group number, among other possible ways.

SNAP payments on January 1, New Year’s Day

Check the full list of States issuing payments on New Year’s Day or from January 1 onward. The maximum amount for a single person will be $292 in the 48 contiguous States and D.C. If you are 4, your SNAP payment can be up to $976. A family of 8 can receive up to $1,756. If you live in Alaska, SNAP payments are up to $3,516 if you are 8 and qualify for the full amount.

Alaska: January 1

Arizona: January 1-13

California: January 1-10

Colorado: January 1-10

Connecticut: January 1-3

Florida: January 1-28

Idaho: January 1-10

Illinois: January 1-10

Iowa: January 1-10

Kansas: January 1-10

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Missouri: January 1-22

Nebraska: January 1-5

Nevada: January 1-10

New Mexico: January 1-20

New Jersey: January 1-5

New York: January 1-9

North Dakota: January 1

Oklahoma: January 1-10

Oregon: January 1-9

Rhode Island: January 1

South Carolina: January 1-10

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Vermont: January 1

Virginia: January 1-7

Washington: January 1-20

West Virginia: January 1-9

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Wyoming: January 1-4

Guam: January 1-10

The District of Columbia: January 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: January 1

SNAP payments after New Year’s Day

The other States will start later than that. Hence, you could start receiving your SNAP payment on the second, third, or even on the tenth. It depends on the State or territory where you live.

Alabama: January 4-23

Arkansas: January 4-13

Delaware: January 2-23

Georgia: January 5-23

Hawaii: January 3-5

Indiana: January 5-23

Maine: January 10-14

Maryland: January 4-23

Michigan: January 3-21

Minnesota: January 4-13

Mississippi: January 4-21

Montana: January 2-6

New Hampshire: January 5

North Carolina: January 3-21

Ohio: January 2-20

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days

South Dakota: January 10

Utah: January 11 and 15

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22