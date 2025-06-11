For those citizens who still don’t know what SNAP is, they should know that it is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Actually, it was previously known as the Food Stamps program. It is a Federal benefit to help Americans fight food insecurity. These applicants and recipients must have limited income and resources.

Once you receive approval from your local SNAP office, you will receive an EBT card with money. This money can only be used to buy eligible food items. Of course, there is a long list of non-eligible items. If you go grocery shopping and take some non-eligible items, you will have to pay for them using your own cash, credit, or debit card.

What can and can’t SNAP benefits buy?

SNAP benefits can be used to buy food like fruits, cereals, bread, dairy products, vegetables, fish, meat, poultry, seeds, and plants to grow food in your vegetable garden, but what about snacks and non-alcoholic beverages?

As a matter of fact, SNAP benefits can help you buy snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. However, some States have requested a waiver, and they will not allow recipients to buy candy or soda.

Here is the list of non-eligible items if you are a SNAP recipient. The Food Stamps program cannot buy alcohol, so forget about buying beer, wine, or other spirits using these food assistance. If you smoke, you cannot buy tobacco or cigarettes either.

Households that have animals cannot use SNAP benefits to buy pet food. If you need vitamins or supplements, they are non-eligible items. Hot meals cannot be bought either. Any products for personal hygiene are not included, and you can’t buy products to clean your house using Food Stamps either.

SNAP application and requirements

Each State administers this Federal benefit, so you must look for a local office or apply online. Once you send your application online or in person, you will have to take an interview to determine your eligibility. This interview could be on the phone, online, or in person.

The requirements to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are:

income (gross and net)

resources

citizenship or a legal migration status

general and specific work requirements

Applicants aged 18-54 who are not exempted from the Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents work rule and time limit must work for 80 hours per month to be able to collect this food assistance for more than 3 months in 3 years.

SNAP benefits may have an expiration date. Thus, you may not qualify for them forever. Once this period is over, you will have to renew or recertify your Food Stamps.

Generally, you receive a kit to renew your Food Stamps, which should be submitted before the deadline your local office gives you. These benefits are not taxable, so there is no need to worry about them when it comes to taxes.