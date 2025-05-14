Some eligible retirees will soon collect their Social Security payments in mid-May. On average, these direct deposits are worth $1,999, but this is just an idea of what retirement benefits could be like. In fact, the amount of money each recipient gets from the Administration can be different. This is because it depends on what your earned, worked, and paid in taxes.

For your information, all the Social Security payments due on May 14 will be deposited on time. If your bank had any difficulties in processing your monthly payment, it could take up to three mailing days. So, if you do not collect your retirement benefit on time, call your bank to see if they know why your payment is late.

Who can receive Social Security retirement benefits on May 14?

Only retirees who:

filed for Social Security and got benefits after April 30, 1997, can qualify if They were born from the first through the tenth They are not currently receiving Supplemental Security Income They remain eligible because they have not broken SSA rules

and got benefits after April 30, 1997, can qualify if Apart from Americans on retirement benefits, this payday will also be for other RSDI (Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance) recipients. For example, some SSDI and survivor beneficiaries can receive a monthly payment on May 14 as well. Of course, all the requirements above apply.

Even if they qualify for a Social Security payment on May 14, their payment amount will be completely different. Retirees are the Americans with the largest average payments.

Social Security due on May 21 and May 28

The Administration can also pay checks and direct deposit on May 21 and 28. The requirements are very similar to the ones for the May 14 payday. However, you must have been born on the right day.

May 21 will be the payday for American retirees born from the 11th to the 20th. Therefore, if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, you will not receive your monthly payment until May 28.

If you worked for less than 35 years, had a low wage, and filed early, your monthly payment may be too low. Applying for SSI can be a great way to boost your earnings.