The rhythm of life for nearly one in nine Californians is set not by the seasons, but by the state’s payment calendar. As December’s end approaches, a pressing question dominates household planning from San Diego to Siskiyou: When does the food stamps money hit the card?

For those relying on CalFresh and CalWORKs, the two pillars of California’s social safety net, the arrival of January 2026 is a financial event scripted by bureaucracy. This is a breakdown of that script—the exact days funds will land and what they will be worth in a state notorious for its high cost of living.

CalFresh Schedule in January: 10 Days of Payments

Let’s cut straight to the details everyone marks on their calendar. The system runs like clockwork, with your specific date dictated by the last digit of your case number. Forget holidays or weekends; the state’s automated systems have it figured out.

For CalFresh (Food Stamps), benefits are spread across the month’s first ten days to manage system load. For January 2026:

Case numbers ending in 1: Funds load on January 1st. But here’s the catch—since that’s New Year’s Day, a federal holiday, expect it a day early, on December 31, 2025. Plan your New Year’s Eve meal accordingly.

Case numbers ending in 2: Funds load on January 2nd.

Case numbers ending in 3: Funds load on January 3rd.

Case numbers ending in 4: Funds load on January 4th.

Case numbers ending in 5: Funds load on January 5th.

Case numbers ending in 6: Funds load on January 6th.

Case numbers ending in 7: Funds load on January 7th.

Case numbers ending in 8: Funds load on January 8th.

Case numbers ending in 9: Funds load on January 9th.

Case numbers ending in 0: Funds load on January 10th.

The CalWORKs Schedule Is Different

It’s more of a sprint than a staggered marathon. This cash assistance hits accounts in a tight, three-day window at the very start of the month. All eligible households will see their funds available on their EBT card between January 1st and January 3rd, 2026. It’s a concentrated infusion of cash meant to cover rent, utilities, and other pressing bills.

Knowing the when is only half the battle. The how much is where anxiety truly festers. These are the maximum possible benefits, the ceilings set by law. Most households receive less after their income is counted. But these numbers represent the critical baseline.

Maximum CalFresh in January 2026

For CalFresh, the amounts for the 2026 fiscal year (October ’25 through September ’26) are federally set. They are, let’s be honest, a source of constant debate among nutrition advocates who say they’re outdated.

A single person can receive up to $298 per month.

A two-person household maxes out at $546.

A family of three: $785.

A family of four: $994.

A family of five: $1,183.

A family of six: $1,421.

A family of seven: $1,571.

A family of eight: $1,789.

For each additional member beyond eight, add $218.

CalWORKs Figures Are More Complex (by Family Size and Status)

The state divides households into “exempt” (where all adults are disabled, over 65, or caring for a very young child) and “non-exempt.” The exempt get a slightly higher grant—an acknowledgment of greater barriers, perhaps. These are the current Maximum Aid Payments (MAP), which will likely hold until the next annual adjustment in October 2026.

For exempt families, the 2025 maxima (likely for early 2026) are:

1 person: $809

2 persons: $1,039

3 persons: $1,314

4 persons: $1,579

5 persons: $1,850

6 persons: $2,123

7 persons: $2,395

8 persons: $2,669

Each additional person: +$270

For non-exempt families, the scale is:

1 person: $734

2 persons: $930

3 persons: $1,175

4 persons: $1,416

5 persons: $1,659

6 persons: $1,902

7 persons: $2,145

8 persons: $2,389

Each additional person: +$242

Now, place that maximum $1,175 for a non-exempt family of three next to the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in California’s interior counties: it’s often over $1,500. The gap is visceral. This cash must cover everything from diapers to bus fare to school supplies after the landlord is paid.

The real-world calculation happens in county offices, where workers subtract a household’s “countable income” from these maxima. A part-time job, a child support payment, a side hustle—it all gets factored in, reducing the final allotment. The process is notoriously labyrinthine. For CalFresh, there’s at least the “Heat and Eat” rule that standardizes utility deductions, a small simplification. For CalWORKs, the grant reduction formulas can feel punitive, a common complaint among recipients who testify at budget hearings.