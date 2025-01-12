The 2025 COLA increase has made most Social Security payments 2.5% higher. However, if you were a high earner for many years, maximum benefits have increased a lot more. Actually, the largest benefit payment at Full Retirement Age was $3,822 in 2024.

Thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment, they have become $4,018. If you file at Full Retirement Age in 2025, that is the largest retirement benefit you could get. Nevertheless, you must meet all the requirements SSA has set to achieve it.

Social Security payment worth $4,018

Requirements

The first thing to take into account is the fact that you must apply at Full Retirement Age. This is not the same for all Americans. For example, if you were born after 1960, your Full Retirement Age is 67.

For your information, the Full Retirement Age used to be 65, but it has been gradually increasing till it reaches 67. In 2025, some workers will reach Full Retirement Age when they turn 66 years and 10 months.

The other requirements are:

work for 35 years

work in jobs that pay payroll taxes to SSA

earn the contribution and benefit base for 35 years

not break SSA rules

*Keep in mind that if you delay retirement until you are 70 you could get up to $5,108 in 2025. Benefiting from delayed credits.

Social Security payment is due on January 15

After the payments for retirees on January 3 and January 8, there will be a new check or direct deposit on January 15. If you got any of the previous payments in January 2025, you will not qualify.

The main requirement to get Social Security on January 15 once you have filed and gotten approval has to do with your birthday. For example, if you were born from 11-20, January 15, 2025, will be your payday.

Maybe, you meet all the conditions but were born after the 20th. Those retirees born from 21-31 and aged 62 or older will get their Social Security payment on January 22.