A federal appeals court upheld an order Friday requiring the administration of former President Donald Trump to provide the full amount of SNAP benefits food assistance payments for November. Numerous payments were distributed—and then the Supreme Court issued a stay.

Residents in California and other states began receiving their full SNAP food assistance payments on Friday after an appeals court declined to temporarily overturn an order requiring the Trump administration to fund the benefits during a federal government shutdown. “Food benefits are now starting to flow back to California families,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

SNAP benefits: payments will continue

In a memo issued Friday, Patrick Penn, assistant secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services at the Department of Agriculture, informed each SNAP regional director that the administration would “complete the necessary processes” so they could issue full SNAP benefits “later today.”

California had joined to a group of 22 states in filing the central lawsuit in the case, alleging that the administration’s refusal to pay SNAP benefits—called CalFresh in California—during the federal government shutdown was unlawful.

Officials in California and five other states confirmed to The Associated Press that some SNAP recipients received their full November payments on Friday. ABC 7 News reported that some Bay Area residents were among them.

In addition to California, Wisconsin, Oregon, Kansas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania said they acted quickly to issue full SNAP benefits on Friday, while other states indicated they expected full benefits to arrive over the weekend or early the following week.

Then came another legal twist Friday night

The Trump administration appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. At 9:17 p.m. Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued the stay that Trump officials had requested, giving the appeals court time to reach a final decision and creating further uncertainty.

“Many people have already received their November SNAP/CalFresh benefits,” a November 8 update from the California Department of Social Services states. “If you received benefits, you can use them.”

The maximum SNAP payments sent this month

The maximum benefit amounts of SNAP benefits, effective from October 1, 2025, and applicable from November 2025, these amounts are adjusted annually. The table details the maximum monthly amounts by household size, effective from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. These amounts represent the maximum benefit; the actual amount is based on household income and expenses.

Household Size Maximum Monthly Amount 1 $298 2 $546 3 $785 4 $994 5 $1,183 6 $1,421 7 $1,571 8 $1,789

For households with more than 8 members, add $218 per additional person. These amounts apply to the 48 contiguous states, including California. No variations for Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, or Virgin Islands. The benefit is calculated by subtracting the household’s net income from the maximum amount.

Eligibility income limits (for reference)

If you need to check eligibility, here are the monthly income limits (effective for the same period):

Household Size Maximum Gross Income (130% FPL) Maximum Net Income (100% FPL) 1 $1,696 $1,305 2 $2,292 $1,763 3 $2,888 $2,221 4 $3,483 $2,680 5 $4,079 $3,138 6 $4,675 $3,596 7 $5,271 $4,055 8 $5,867 $4,513

Each additional member: +$596 (gross) / +$459 (net) (FPL = Federal Poverty Level). For households with elderly or disabled members, limits are higher (up to 165% FPL). Consult your local county for personalized details.