The third round of SSDI payments is approaching, at least, that is what Social Security’s payment schedule indicates. This will be the final payday in June, and other recipients who got their Disability Insurance before June 25 will need to wait for their money to be deposited into their bank account in July 2025. But who can receive the payment on the 25th?

As a matter of fact, this payday will only be for SSDI recipients whose birthday is from the twenty-first to the thirty-first. Of course, other conditions apply. For example, this will only be your payday if you did not receive benefits before May 1997. Supplemental Security Income recipients are not eligible for any of the Wednesday payments if they also receive Disability Insurance. Instead, they get SSI on July 1 and Disability Insurance on July 3, 2025.

Will all SSDI recipients get a direct deposit on June 25?

This will depend on what you requested when you filed for Social Security Disability Insurance. Most SSDI payments are made electronically. However, it is possible that some disability benefits are still sent by paper checks.

Nevertheless, it is important to highlight that a new law will get rid of paper checks because they are easily lost or stolen. Therefore, the U.S. Government is making an important update to protect payments and to ensure that only eligible recipients get this money, and not scammers or thieves.

In fact, Executive Order 14247, “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account,” brings a transition. This executive order transitions federal disbursements to electronic payments.

Actually, this change will take effect on September 30, 2025. Hence, it will not be possible to collect a paper check from that date onward if you receive Social Security payments or a tax refund from the IRS.

Will you get $4,018 or $1,581 from SSDI payments on June 25?

Well, it will depend on your Social Security record. Some workers who worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA, earned the taxable maximum for all those years and filed as late as the SSA requires, can get $4,018 on Wednesday, June 25.

Nevertheless, if you were only able to work for a few years and your wage was low, you may get a lower-than-average SSDI payment. As of May 2025, the average Disability Insurance payment for workers with a medical condition on Social Security is $1,581.

Receiving a very low payment from the Administration may allow you to receive Supplemental Security Income simultaneously. What is more, it will allow you to receive Social Security at the beginning of the month. It is often paid on the 3rd.

Make sure you remain eligible and report any changes in your health or if you start working. These factors can either reduce your payment amount or even stop it.