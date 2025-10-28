From October 1, 2025, and all the way through September 2026, the food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), updated its benefits for the year ahead. This yearly cost of living adjustment (COLA) attached to the Consumer Price Index means most people will see around a 2% increase in their benefits.

This help is meant to make sure SNAP benefits keep up with the rising price of groceries, helping the buying power of more than 42 million Americans. Thea change makes it a little easier for families to buy healthy food like fruits, vegetables, and dairy. Income limits to qualify for the program were also changed.

Changes to the SNAP benefits program

The federal gross income limit went up by 2.6%, so more households can become eligible. For smaller households, one to three people, the standard deduction is now $209 each month. Deductions for things like housing and childcare costs also saw increases. These small but important changes help make sure support reaches working families who are dealing with ongoing inflation.

The new maximums are also changed due to the cost of living adjustment that came into effect from October, and will be valid through September 2026 (Note that Alaska and Hawaii have different, higher amounts because the cost of living is greater there):

1 person: $291

2 people: $535

3 people: $765

4 people: $994

5 people: $1,173

6 people: $1,407

7 people: $1,605

8 people: $1,835

Each additional person: Add $230

For the smallest households with the lowest incomes, the minimum monthly benefit is now $24, which is $1 more than last year.

When you’ll get your November SNAP benefits

Alabama: November 4-23

Alaska: November 1

Arizona: November 1-13

Arkansas: November 4-13

California: November 1-10

Colorado: November 1-10

Connecticut: November 1-3

Delaware: November 2-23

District of Columbia: November 1-10

Florida: November 1-28

Georgia: November 5-23

Guam: November 1-10

Hawaii: November 3-5

Idaho: November 1-10

Illinois: November 1-20

Indiana: November 5-23

Iowa: November 1-10

Kansas: November 1-10

Kentucky: November 1-19

Louisiana: November 1-23

Maine: November 10-14

Maryland: November 4-23

Massachusetts: November 1-14

Michigan: November 3-21

Minnesota: November 4-13

Mississippi: November 4-21

Missouri: November 1-22

Montana: November 2-6

Nebraska: November 1-5

Nevada: November 1-10

New Hampshire: November 5

New Jersey: November 1-5

New Mexico: November 1-20

New York: November 1-9

North Carolina: November 3-21

North Dakota: November 1

Ohio: November 2-20

Oklahoma: November 1-10

Oregon: November 1-9

Pennsylvania: November 3-14

Puerto Rico: November 4-22

Rhode Island: November 1

South Carolina: November 1-19

South Dakota: November 10

Tennessee: November 1-20

Texas: November 1-28

Utah: November 5, 11, 15

Vermont: November 1

Virgin Islands: November 1

Virginia: November 1-7

Washington: November 1-20

West Virginia: November 1-9

Wisconsin: November 1-15

Wyoming: November 1-4

Ready to apply? Here’s how to get your food stamps

To apply for SNAP benefits, access the state directory on the USDA website (fns.usda.gov/snap/state-directory). Select your state to find the online form or local office contact; the initial process is straightforward and can be completed in minutes, with potential approval in weeks.