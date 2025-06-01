All 50 States will distribute SNAP benefit payments in June. However, not all of them will deposit the same maximum Food Stamp amounts or pay them on the same date. For instance, Alaska and Hawaii pay a lot more than the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands also have higher maximum amounts.

According to the USDA’s payment schedule, the largest SNAP benefit amount will be delivered on June 1, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Bear in mind that the maximum amounts in Alaska are not the same if you live in an urban or rural area. Besides, there is one single urban area, but there are 2 rural areas, which have higher maximum amounts.

How much can SNAP pay in Alaska and the 48 States?

If your household size is 1, you can receive up to $377 (urban), up to $481 (rural 1) or up to $586 (rural 2) in Alaska. In this State, families of four can receive up to $1,258 (urban), up to $1,604 (rural 1) and up to $1,953 (rural 2).

As a matter of fact, a family of 8 can get up to $3,516 in Alaska (rural 2). Hence, it is more than double the amount in the 48 contiguous States, where SNAP recipients can get up to $1,756 if they are 9 in their household.

Number of people on SNAP in the 48 States and DC and maximum amounts: 1: $292 2: $536 3: $768 4: $975 5: $1,158 6: $1,390 7: $1,536 8: $1,756 Each additional member: $220



SNAP paydays in June

Depending on the State where you are currently collecting SNAP benefits, you may receive your payment on your EBT card on the same day as other recipients, or there can be many different paydays.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Alaska: June 1

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

North Dakota: June 1

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten business days in June 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

Apart from Alaska, other States will also have a single payday for all SNAP recipients. For example, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota. Nevertheless, their maximum payment amounts are not so high.