Those RSDI recipients who do not qualify for the Social Security payments on May 2 need to wait for a few days or weeks to collect their monthly payment in the United States. To get any of the upcoming benefits, you must have been on benefits but after April 30, 1997. Besides, you can’t be receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits.

If you meet these two conditions, you are a step closer to knowing when the Social Security Administration delivers RSDI payments in May. For example, if you were born on a specific date, you can qualify for a monthly payment on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday in May. So, the important paydays in May will take place on May 14, 21, and 28.

RSDI payment schedule after May 2

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that if your birthday falls on the first, you will receive your RSDI payment on the 14th. The same goes for those born from the 1st to the 10th, their payday will be May 14.

After May 14, RSDI payments will be distributed on May 21. One week after, the Agency will continue delivering monthly payments to retirees, survivors and Disability Insurance recipients born from the 11th to the 20th.

Last but not least, the May 28 RSDI direct deposit will be for recipients born from the 21st to the 31st. Summing up, your birth date must match the rules SSA has set to get monthly payments after May 2:

Monthly payment available on May 14: birthday from 1-10

Monthly payment available on May 21: birthday from 11-20

Monthly payment available on May 31: birthday from 21-31

RSDI payment amounts

The payment amounts for each group of Social Security recipients differ because of different factors. For example, a retiree can receive up to $5,108 on May 14, 21, or 28.

SSDI payments can only be up to $4,018, so there is a considerable difference if compared to the maximum amount a retiree can get if filing is at the age of 70. The age you file reduces or increases your payment.

A 62-year-old can receive up to $2,831. This is much lower because, in general, retirees aged 62 get a 30% reduction. Filing at 70 can give you 24% extra. Here are the average payments for all sorts of RSDI recipients in the U.S. as of March 2025:

Old-Age and Survivors Insurance $1,909.15

Retirement benefits $1,945.66

Retired workers $1,997.13

Spouses of retired workers $946.65

Children of retired workers $923.34

Survivor benefits $1,563.91

Children of deceased workers $1,137.29

Widowed mothers and fathers $1,307.77

Nondisabled widow(er)s $1,860.56

Disabled widow(er)s $953.34

Parents of deceased workers $1,693.70

Disability Insurance $1,439.71

Disabled workers $1,581.51

Spouses of disabled workers $438.54

Children of disabled workers $511.32

Source: https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/quickfacts/stat_snapshot/