The last 3 RSDI payments in June are only for recipients who began collecting Social Security benefits after April 30, 1997. Keep in mind that none of these will be your payday if you got the Supplemental Security Income payment on May 30, 2025, or if you receive the retirement, survivor, or Disability Insurance payment on June 3, 2025.

June 11 will be the first round of RSDI payments due on Wednesdays. These are generally delivered on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of the month. If the normal payday falls on a legal holiday, a Saturday, or a Sunday, it must be deposited on the previous business day. Usually, it is a Tuesday instead of a Wednesday.

Who qualifies for the RSDI payment on June 11?

Millions of Americans may qualify for the June 11 payment. The thing is, you must have been born on the first ten days of the month. It is not taken into account the year or month your birthday was. Other conditions to get them on the 11th are:

not to be a Supplemental Security Income recipient

not to have started getting RSDI payments before May 1997

before May 1997 not to break SSA rules

rules to remain eligible

All workers must have filed and received approval to receive any of the retirement, survivor, or disability insurance payments. If you are about to file for Social Security retirement benefits, make sure you can afford to apply at this age because inflation and soaring prices can considerably reduce your buying power.

RSDI payments from June 18-25

If your birthday is not from 1-10, then your next payday may be either on June 18 or June 25 if you did not get a payment on June 3, 2025. Here is the RSDI payment schedule for June:

Retirement, Survivors, & Disability Insurance Payments on June 11: Beneficiaries born from 1-10

Retirement, Survivors, & Disability Insurance Payments on June 18: Recipients whose birth date is from 11-20

Retirement, Survivors, & Disability Insurance Payments on June 25: Beneficiaries whose birthday is from 21-31

When it comes to payment amounts, RSDI recipients can get:

retired workers: Up to $5,108 if you filed at the age of 70, worked for 35 years, had jobs covered by the Social Security Administration, and earned the contribution and benefit base all those years. On average, retired workers can collect $1,999 from the Social Security Administration

SSDI recipients: They can get up to $4,018. The requirements are almost the same as for the $5,108 payment for retirees, but the filing age is different The average SSDI payment for all workers with a disability is $1,580

Survivors can receive different amounts on average: Children of deceased workers: $1,138.61

Widowed mothers and fathers: $1,310.89

Nondisabled widow(er)s: $1,861.92

Disabled widow(er)s: $953.52

Parents of deceased workers: $1,697.29



RSDI payments can be supplemented by SSI and SNAP benefits. Both payments are federally funded, and you can get additional free money to buy groceries using Food Stamps or pay for other expenses with SSI.