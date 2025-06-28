The last SNAP payments in June have just been deposited in Texas if your Eligibility Determination Group number ends in 42-45, 50-53, or 96-99. So, eligible Food Stamp recipients should check the balance of their Lone Star card to make the necessary purchases in authorized stores or farmers’ markets. Keep in mind that any unused benefit in June can also be spent in July.

Moving on to the SNAP payments arriving in July in Texas, some households receive early payments while others must wait much longer. Recipients who certified before June 1, 2020, will get their food assistance on one of the first 15 days in July, 2025. Not all days bring a payment, since there will only be 10 paydays over the first 15 days in July.

SNAP in Texas: July 1-15

Payments are based on the last digit of the recipient’s Eligibility Determination Group number. Here are the 10 paydays for eligible SNAP recipients in Texas if certified before June 1, 2020:

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 0 = Food benefits available on the 1st of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 1 = Food benefits available on the 3rd of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 2 = Food benefits available on the 5th of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 3 = Food benefits available on the 6th of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 4 = Food benefits available on the 7th of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 5 = Food benefits available on the 9th of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 6 = Food benefits available on the 11th of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 7 = Food benefits available on the 12th of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 8 = Food benefits available on the 13th of the month

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 9 = Food benefits available on the 15th of the month

SNAP payments from July 16-28 in Texas

Another possibility is to collect Food Stamps in Texas from June 16 through June 28. Here are the possible paydays if your household was certified after June 1, 2020: