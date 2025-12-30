As you know, SNAP benefits is the acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and its purpose is to distribute funds to low-income families who need a little help to make ends meet and put fresh, healthy food on their table each month.

One of the states with the largest populations of SNAP benefits is Texas: according to the most recent census, from 2024, 3,629,117 people receive these food stamps every month, in more than 1.8 million households, and the average approved benefit is $181.44.

SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed between January 1 and 28, using a tiered system based on each household’s Eligibility Determination (EDG) number.

Texas SNAP Beneficiaries Approved BEFORE June 1, 2020

Households whose eligibility was defined before June 1, 2020, receive their benefits in the next dates:

January 1: EDG ending in 00-03

January 2: EDG ending in 04-06

January 3: EDG ending in 07-10

January 4: EDG ending in 11-13

January 5: EDG ending in 14-17

January 6: EDG ending in 18-20

January 7: EDG ending in 21-24

January 8: EDG ending in 25-27

January 9: EDG ending in 28-31

January 10: EDG ending in 32-34

January 11: EDG ending in 35-38

January 12: EDG ending in 39-41

January 13: EDG ending in 42-45

January 14: EDG ending in 46-49

January 15: EDG ending in 50-53

SNAP Households approved AFTER June 1, 2020

Households whose eligibility was defined after June 1, 2020, receive their benefits in the next dates:

January 16: EDG ending in 00-03

January 17: EDG ending in 04-06

January 18: EDG ending in 07-10

January 19: EDG ending in 11-13

January 20: EDG ending in 14-17

January 21: EDG ending in 18-20

January 22: EDG ending in 21-24

January 23: EDG ending in 25-27

January 24: EDG ending in 28-31

January 25: EDG ending in 32-34

January 26: EDG ending in 35-38

January 27: EDG ending in 39-41

January 28: EDG ending in 42-45

Maximum Benefit Amounts in Effect in January

The following maximum amounts are in effect from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026. The actual benefit depends on household size, income, and allowable deductions.

Household Size and Maximum Monthly Benefit (Oct 2025 – Sep 2026)

1-person household: $298 per month

2-person household: $546 per month

3-person household: $785 per month

4-person household: $994 per month

5-person household: $1,183 per month

6-person household: $1,421 per month

7-person household: $1,571 per month

8-person household: $1,789 per month

Each additional person: Add $218 per month

The minimum monthly amount for a household of 1 or 2 people is $24.

Important Changes to SNAP Rules for 2026

Two major changes will affect the SNAP program starting in 2026

New Work Requirements (Effective in 2026):

Federal rules will expand work requirements for eligible adults without dependents, raising the age limit to include adults up to age 64. Participants must work or be in a training program for at least 80 hours per month to maintain their eligibility.

New Purchase Restrictions: Several states, including Texas, have received federal approval to restrict the purchase of certain items with SNAP benefits. While the exact implementation date in Texas may vary, the affected items will be:

Sugary soft drinks and sweetened beverages.

Sweets and confectionery products.

These items can still be purchased with personal funds.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, always consult the official Texas Health and Human Services website or contact them directly.