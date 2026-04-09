Reaching the full retirement age (FRA) lacking sufficient savings is a reality faced by a significant portion of Americans. For those born in 1960 or later, that age is now fixed at 67 years old. The federal system, however, includes a series of programs designed to provide financial support to those who reach that threshold without private financial backing.

For starters, Social Security operates as the minimum income floor for retirees. In 2026, the average monthly benefit for a retired worker at FRA is $2,071. Those who have contributed to the system throughout their working lives and wait until age 70 to claim it can receive up to $5,181 per month

Following this waiting of several years, the program increases the payment by 8% for each additional year of delay from the FRA until that age. In contrast, those who claim at age 62 receive a permanent reduction of approximately 30% of the full amount.

Social Security is not enough to cover retirement costs

The structural problem is clear: Social Security benefits are designed to replace about 40% of pre-retirement income. Studies by the ALI Retirement Income Institute indicate that one in three younger baby boomers—born between 1959 and 1965—will depend on Social Security for at least 90% of their income by age 70.

The average savings for Generation X households is around $150,000, a far cry from the $1.5 million that Americans themselves identify as necessary for a comfortable retirement.

SSI as a supplementary income for people over 65

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is one of the most important federal programs for those reaching old age with very limited resources. In 2026, the maximum monthly federal benefit for an individual is $994, and $1,491 for a couple, after Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 2.8% applied in January.

To qualify, countable resources —cash, bank accounts, investments— cannot exceed $2,000 in the case of a single person or $3,000 for a couple.

SSI does not preclude receiving regular Social Security benefits concurrently. Both programs can overlap when standard retirement income does not reach the minimum threshold set by the SSA.

Several states also add a state supplemental payment to the base federal amount, averaging an additional $225.25 per month in states where the SSA directly administers the supplemental payments. The income requirement to qualify in 2026 stipulates that an individual applicant cannot earn more than $2,073 per month in wages.

SNAP – food help for older folks

Now, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (that’s SNAP) has special rules if you’re 60 or older and living in a household. For fiscal year 2026, the average benefit you get per person is around $188 a month.

Here’s the thing: if at least one person in your home is 60+, you can have up to $4,500 in countable assets and still qualify. That’s a much higher limit than the usual $3,000 for regular households. And if you already get SSI? Then you’re automatically eligible for SNAP – no separate check needed.

LIHEAP – help with energy bills

Then there’s LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It helps pay part of your heating and cooling costs. It’s a federal program, but each state runs it their own way, so the amounts and who qualifies can change depending on where you live.

They don’t really care about your age for this one – it’s all about your household income compared to the federal poverty line. For 2026, that line was set at $15,960 a year for a single person.

Medicare, Medicaid, and other health programs

At age 65, Americans gain access to Medicare regardless of their savings. The program covers hospitalization and basic medical care. For those with low incomes, the Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs) cover the premiums, deductibles, and co-payments of Medicare Part B at no additional cost. Many eligible beneficiaries do not apply for them, according to various estimates.

Medicaid works in parallel and complementarily for those who qualify based on income. SSI beneficiaries are usually automatically eligible for Medicaid, which expands health coverage to services not covered by Medicare, such as long-term care in certain situations.

The combination of SSI, Medicare, and Medicaid represents the most comprehensive federal protection scheme available to a retiree without savings.

Subsidized housing and employment for seniors

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) operates the Housing Choice Voucher Program. This is known as Section 8. Under this scheme, the beneficiary pays approximately 30% of their income as rent, and the voucher covers the rest.

There are also public housing units managed by local housing authorities. Access to these programs often involves long waiting lists that vary by county.

For those who are still able to work, the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), administered by the Department of Labor, places people 55 and older in paid community service positions at least at minimum wage while they develop skills for unsubsidized employment. It is one of the few federal programs that combines immediate income with job training. Placement is facilitated through American Employment Centers.