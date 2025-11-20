Every year, the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) distributes stimulus checks from the petroleum industry to Alaska residents. The funds originate from the profits of the Alaska Permanent Fund, a sovereign wealth fund capitalized primarily by petroleum royalties, and the returns from diversified investments.

The Alaska Legislature set the 2025 PFD stimulus check at $1,000per eligible person. This figure was established through House Bill 53, the state budget law, bypassing the conventional statutory calculation formula.

The PFD stimulus checks program will deliver $1,000 each

The value represents one of the lowest dividends in recent years, contrasting with the 2024 distribution, which amounted to approximately $1,702 and included an energy bonus supplement. The legislative decision is based on prioritizing the sustainability of the fund and the need to finance other areas of public spending in the face of the volatility of oil revenues.

The disbursement schedule is implemented through monthly installments targeted at individuals with “Eligible-Not Paid” status. The main distribution dates for the current year have already been processed or are scheduled.

The first large batch, consisting mainly of electronic applications with direct deposit configured, had a cutoff date of September 18 and an approximate payment date of October 2. A second batch, which included paper applications and checks, followed with a cutoff date of October 13 and payment around October 23.

PFD stimulus check payments due in November and December

The most recent and imminent batch, according to the November 19 update, has a cutoff date of November 12 and an estimated distribution date of November 20. This constitutes the last major mass disbursement scheduled to date.

For applicants who missed the deadline, additional payment batches have been scheduled. A batch with a cutoff date of December 10, 2025, will be paid on a date to be determined within that month. Finally, a batch with a cutoff date of January 7, 2026, is scheduled to be paid around January 15, 2026, closing the cycle for pending applications from 2025 and previous years.

Payments are made in two ways: direct deposit into a bank account, considered the fastest method, or by physical check sent by mail. Authorities strongly recommend direct deposit to avoid delays in receiving funds. Residents can check the exact status of their application and payment method on the official online portal, known as myPFD.

PFD stimulus payments: Requirements for Alaskan residents

Eligibility for the 2025 Permanent Resident Card (PFC) is determined by meeting several requirements throughout the entire 2024 calendar year. The applicant must have maintained Alaskan residency status for the entire period, demonstrating an intent to remain in the state indefinitely.

The regulations stipulate that the individual cannot have been absent from Alaska for more than 180 days in the base year, except in legally permitted exceptions.

Permitted absences include, but are not limited to, active military service, pursuing university studies out of state, receiving essential medical treatment unavailable in Alaska, or working for the federal government. Simultaneously, the individual cannot have claimed legal residency in any other U.S. state or country during 2024. Failure to meet any of these criteria will result in automatic denial of the benefit.

You’ve gotta be a good resident to qualify

Eligibility is also affected by criminal circumstances. Individuals who were incarcerated as a result of a felony conviction during any part of 2024 do not qualify for the payment. Specific regulations also apply to repeat offenders convicted of certain misdemeanors.

Additionally, it was imperative to have submitted the formal application within the official deadline, which for the 2025 PFD ran from January 1 to March 31, 2025. The application period for the 2025 dividend definitively ended on the March/April 2025 deadline. Late applications will not be accepted.