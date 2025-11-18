The Alaska Department of Revenue confirmed that a group of residents are still waiting to receive their 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payment. This benefit, officially set to $1,000 stimulus checks per eligible individual, is not related to the federal COVID-19 stimulus checks. These funds come directly from Alaska’s oil industry revenues.

The government agency has set November 20, 2025, as the distribution date for the next round of stimulus payments. This round specifically includes all applications that were in “Eligible-Not Paid” status after the cutoff verification on November 12, 2025. The payment process is automated via direct deposit or by mailing a physical check.

How to Check Your Eligibility for the Alaska PFD Stimulus Checks

The eligibility requirements for PFD benefits are strictly defined by state law. Among the main criteria is the requirement of having maintained continuous residence in Alaska throughout the 2024 calendar year. In addition, the applicant must demonstrate the intention to remain in the state indefinitely and must not have been incarcerated for felony offenses during the eligibility period.

The group of people who have not yet received their payment consists of those whose applications were approved after the mass payment rounds in October. This remaining group includes both electronic and paper applications that required additional processing or had minor inconsistencies that were resolved after the previous cut-off dates. There is no biometric identity verification associated with the process, as per our researches in the official website.

Over 600,000 Alaskans are eligible to claim the stimulus check

No exact public figure has been released regarding the precise number of Alaskans who will benefit from the disbursement scheduled for November 20. Annual estimates indicate that more than 600,000 residents typically receive the dividend each year.

Most of these residents already received their payment during the main distribution in October, so those still pending represent a numerically smaller subset.

PFD Stimulus Checks Disbursement Cycle

Delays in receiving the PFD are typically due to foreseeable administrative factors. Last-minute applications submitted near the March 31, 2025 deadline, changes to bank or address information not reported in time, and the need for verification of additional documentation are the most common causes. The department does not publish real-time estimates of the volume of Eligible-Not Paid applications.

After November 20, 2025, the Department of Revenue has scheduled additional monthly disbursement rounds. These subsequent cycles are designed to absorb applications currently under review, as well as those from prior years whose eligibility is resolved favorably. The schedule follows a set pattern.

Residents who wish to check the status of their application can do so online at any time. The official platform for this inquiry is the myPFD system, hosted on the website https://pfd.alaska.gov/ by logging in with their credentials, individuals can view whether their status remains as “Eligible-Not Paid” or if it has been updated to “Paid”.

In cases where payment is not received by the due date or if issues arise, such as a lost check or an outdated mailing address, the established procedure is to contact the Alaska Department of Revenue directly. Updating personal information, such as mailing address or direct deposit details, can and should be done through the same online portal to expedite the process.