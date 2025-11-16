The Social Security Administration (SSA) has established the disbursement schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments for November 2025. The funds will be distributed over three consecutive Wednesdays of the month, based solely on each beneficiary’s birthdate.

Payments are scheduled for November 12, 19, and 26. Additionally, a specific group of beneficiaries received their payment earlier, on November 3. The disbursement schedule divides SSDI beneficiaries into three distinct groups, each aligned with a particular range of days within the month in which they have their birthday.

SSDI specific allocation dates: November 19

Wednesday, November 19, 2025, is designated for a specific segment of the population receiving disability benefits. This date corresponds to payments for SSDI beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 11th and 20th of any month. The assignment is automatic and is derived directly from the birth information on file with the SSA.

This criterion generally applies to most recipients who began receiving Social Security benefits after May 1997. For this group, the day of the pay period within their birth month is the sole determining factor for scheduling their November deposit. No other factors alter this allocation for regular SSDI recipients.

The answer to the question is that SSDI beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their payment on this date. This applies to most recipients who began receiving benefits after May 1997.”

The full November SSDI calendar

Payments are made via direct deposit to bank accounts previously registered by the beneficiaries. In cases where financial institution information has not been provided, the SSA sends the payment by mail in the form of a physical check. The agency promotes direct deposit for its speed and security. Quick summary of SSDI’s payment schedule for November 2025:

Birthdate range: 1st–10th – Payment date: Wednesday, Nov 12

– Payment date: Wednesday, Nov 12 Birthdate range: 11th–20th – Payment date: Wednesday, Nov 19

– Payment date: Wednesday, Nov 19 Birthdate range: 21st–31st – Payment date: Wednesday, Nov. 26

The average SSDI benefit for 2025 is estimated at approximately $1,581 per month. The maximum possible benefit is $4,018 per month. These figures are subject to annual adjustments based on the Cost of Living Increase (COLA). The COLA is an increase based on inflation rates and is applied automatically.

For detailed and personalized information, beneficiaries have two main options. The SSA recommends checking their individual account on the mySocialSecurity portal, where they can find a detailed breakdown of their benefits and confirmed payment dates. Alternatively, they can contact the administration directly through its national telephone hotline.