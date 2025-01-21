The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that there will be special and automatic stimulus check payments to some eligible American taxpayers. The thing is they must have filed a 2021 tax return, but they have not claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit because they do not know they are eligible for this Economic Impact payment.

On the other hand, some Alaskans are still waiting for their PFD (Permanent Fund Dividend) payments. Bear in mind that the Department of Revenue in Alaska has confirmed two upcoming paydays.

When will the IRS issue special stimulus payments to eligible recipients?

If you did not claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit on that tax return, you will receive your stimulus payment from the Agency by late January 2025. Do not worry because if the IRS found out you are eligible, you do not need to do anything at all.

Those taxpayers who qualify and have not received their stimulus payment yet can check their mail. The IRS will send a separate letter notifying them of the upcoming stimulus payment.

According to the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner, Danny Werfel, the Internal Revenue Service continues working hard to help taxpayers and to make improvements in the Agency.

When will the next PFD checks be sent out? (After IRS stimulus payments)

The Great State of Alaska, through the Department of Revenue, has made official two more padays for PFD checks. These payments of $1,702 will be issued after the Internal Revenue Service payments in late January.

The next date the PFD payments will arrive is February 20, 2025. Those whose PFD Status says they are “eligible” but “not-paid” on February 12, 2025, will receive their money on the 20th.

Not eligible for the February payment? Then, you could also receive it on March 20, 2025. This will be the payday for those recipients whose Status tell them they are “Eligible-Not Paid” on March 12, 2025.

