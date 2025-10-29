The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plays a huge role (like, actually huge) for so many folks in Texas dealing with tough financial spots, handing out vital funds to buy healthy food and keep food on the table for everyone.

From bustling cities to quiet rural areas, where rising costs hit hard across all kinds of households, SNAP benefits doesn’t just ease the day-to-day squeeze— it helps build better health down the road for kids, seniors, and people with disabilities too.

Run by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), this federal program tweaks its payouts each year to match the ups and downs of living expenses, making sure it stays useful even when grocery prices keep climbing.

SNAP Benefits Just Increased in All the 50 States, Including Texas

Starting October 1, 2025, as the new Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 kicks off, SNAP’s top benefit amounts for the lower 48 states, Texas included, got a bump of about 2.4% on average to offset food inflation and related costs.

These Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) will show up first in the November 2025 payments, giving eligible families a nice little boost right before the holidays and colder months hit. If your household qualifies, keep an eye on your EBT card for these updated figures— it could mean a few extra bucks each month to make your budget go further.

SNAP Benefit Payments in Texas: Kicking Off in November 2025

In Texas, your monthly SNAP benefits for November 2025 will roll out based on the schedule set by HHSC. They load onto EBT cards and tie to the last two digits of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number, not your Social Security like in other places. It splits into two main groups depending on when your household got certified:

Households certified before June 1, 2020 : Deposits happen between the 1st and 15th. EDG ends in 0: 1st 1: 3rd 2: 5th 3: 6th 4: 7th 5: 9th 6: 11th 7: 12th 8: 13th 9: 15th

: Deposits happen between the 1st and 15th. Households certified after June 1, 2020 : Deposits run from the 16th to the 28th. EDG ends in 00-03: 16th 04-06: 17th 07-10: 18th 11-13: 19th 14-17: 20th 18-20: 21st 21-24: 22nd 25-27: 23rd 28-31: 24th 32-34: 25th 35-38: 26th 39-41: 27th 42-45: 28th 46-49: 27th 50-53: 28th 54-57: 16th 58-60: 17th 61-64: 18th 65-67: 19th 68-71: 20th 72-74: 21st 75-78: 22nd 79-81: 23rd 82-85: 24th 86-88: 25th 89-92: 26th 93-95: 27th 96-99: 28th

: Deposits run from the 16th to the 28th.

If you’re in the program, double-check your deposit date on your approval letter or give HHSC a telephone call at 2-1-1. November’s checks will include those fresh COLA increments.

Top SNAP Amounts for FY 2026 (Starting October 2025)

For FY 2026—from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026—the max monthly SNAP benefits in the contiguous 48 states, Texas and D.C. among them, have gone up. The bare minimum for 1- or 2-person households is $23 a month. Here’s a quick table breaking down the maxes by household size:

Household Size Max Monthly Amount ($) 1 298 2 546 3 785 4 994 5 1,175 6 1,410 7 1,560 8 1,780 Each Extra Person +220

These are the highest possible payouts; what you actually get subtracts 30% of your household’s net income from the max, with a safety net minimum. For your own numbers or to sign up, head over to YourTexasBenefits.com or dial 2-1-1.