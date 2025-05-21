SNAP benefits are delivered from the first of the month through the ninth in New York. This Food Stamp schedule is for all counties. However, it will not be the payment schedule for 5 boroughs of NYC. NYC publishes a six-month schedule that shows the exact availability dates for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The maximum payment amounts are the same as in the other 47 contiguous States. If your household size is four, you can receive from the USDA up to $975. An individual can collect up to $292. These maximum amounts are the same through September 30, 2025. Then, there will be a new maximum amount after the 2026 COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment).

SNAP payment schedule for June in New York

The State of New York uses the SNAP case number to arrange paydays. Therefore, all you have to learn is the last number of your Food Stamps case number. This number generally matches the day of the month the payment is deposited on your Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

Except for those case numbers that end in 0, which are also paid on the first day of the month. Only those who filed and got approval can receive these payments in June.

Case number ending in: 0 or 1 = SNAP benefits available on June 1st

Case number ending in: 2 = benefits available on June 2nd

Case number ending in: 3 = benefits available on June 3rd

Case number ending in: 4 = benefits available on June 4th

Case number ending in: 5 = benefits available on June 5th

Case number ending in: 6 = benefits available on June 6th

Case number ending in: 7 = benefits available on June 7th

Case number ending in: 8 = benefits available on June 8th

Case number ending in: 9 = benefits available on June 9th

What can SNAP benefits buy in New York and where?

Whether you get $292 as an individual or up to $1,756 because your are 8, there is a list of things you can buy. Of course, there is also a list of ineligible items for the Food Stamps program.

vegetables

fruits

fish

meats

poultry

breads

cereals

dairy products

snack foods

non-alcoholic drinks

seeds or plants to grow your own food

On the contrary, SNAP cannot buy hot meals, alcohol, vitamins, medicines, or any other non-food items. If you add these products to your shopping basket, you will have to pay for them by credit card or in cash, but not with your EBT card. The places where use you buy using your EBT are grocery stores, retailers and farmers’ markets as long as they have been authorized.