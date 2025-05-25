More than 50,1 million Retired Americans rely on Social Security as a source of financial support. Now, the U.S. government has implemented important changes for the rest of 2025 that could impact your income—whether you’re already receiving benefits or planning your retirement.

Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA): 2.5% for 2025

COLA is a key annual update that helps beneficiaries keep up with inflation. Starting January 2025, Social Security recipients began receiving a 2.5% increase in their monthly checks.

Official source – SSA COLA 2025

Maximum Taxable Earnings: $176,100

If you’re still working, this matters to your paycheck, The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax rises to $176,100 in 2025.

Employees and employers each pay 6.2% .

. Self-employed workers pay 12.4%.

Official source – SSA 2025 Taxable Maximum

Higher Earnings Limits for Early Retirees

If you’re receiving benefits before reaching Full Retirement Age (FRA) and still working, you can now earn more without penalties.

If you’re under FRA, you can earn up to $23,400 per year without reductions.

per year without reductions. If you reach FRA in 2025, you can earn up to $62,160 before your birthday without losing benefits.

before your birthday without losing benefits. After reaching FRA, there is no earnings limit or reduction.

Above those thresholds SSA deducts $1 for every $2 earned over the first limit and $1 for every $3 over the second.

Official source – SSA Work and Retirement

Increase in Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) Benefits

Recipients of SSDI also received the 2.5% COLA increase in 2025. Average monthly benefit figures can be checked in your My Social Security account.

Official source – SSA Disability Benefits

Full Retirement Age (FRA) Adjustments Continue

Born in 1959 → FRA is 66 years and 10 months

→ FRA is Born in 1960 or later → FRA is 67 years

Official source – SSA FRA Chart

Claiming before your FRA may reduce your monthly benefit permanently by up to 30%.

Trust Fund Solvency: Pressure Builds

The latest Social Security Trustees Report projects the trust fund will be depleted by 2035, at which point the program will only be able to pay about 80% of scheduled benefits.

Official source – 2024 SSA Trustees Report Summary

What You Can Do:

Check your Social Security statement: ssa.gov/myaccount

ssa.gov/myaccount Plan for the new taxable wage cap if you’re working.

if you’re working. Watch your earnings if you’re collecting benefits, to avoid unnecessary reductions.

Summary Table: Social Security Changes in 2025