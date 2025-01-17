Are you an SSDI beneficiary? If so, check when the Social Security Administration (SSA) will deliver the next Disability Insurance payments in the United States. As a matter of fact, SSA’s payment schedule confirms that there will be a new payday on January 22.

However, this SSDI payment will only be for some recipients. Those who are on Social Security and Supplemental Security, that is, on both benefits, are not eligible. If you started receiving Social Security before May 1997, you won’t qualify either.

SSDI & payday eligibility

To receive Social Security Disability Insurance on January 22, you must meet the birth date requirement. Only those born on these days can get this check or direct deposit:

born on the 21st

born on the 22nd

born on the 23rd

born on the 24th

born on the 25th

born on the 26th

born on the 27th

born on the 28th

born on the 29th

born on the 30th

born on the 31st

Keep in mind that those on Social Security Disability Insurance payments have a qualifying disability. This medical condition must meet SSA’s strict definition. What is more, you must have worked and paid enough taxes to get SSDI.

SSDI payments after Jan. 22

Social Security has only issued an SSI payment on January 31, 2024. Nevertheless, there are 4 SSDI payments scheduled for February. For example, February 3 will be the first Disability Insurance payment next month.

This payday will be for those on SSI and SSDI simultaneously. Also, you will receive it if you have been on Social Security for over 27 years. So, if you applied after April 30, 1997, you are not entitled to the payment on the third unless you are on SSI.

February 12, 19, and 26 will be your payday if you were born from the 1-10, 11-20, and 21-31 respectively. As for the amounts, SSA claims that average payments are about $1,580. Maximum amounts can be up to $4,018 but it is unlikely to get so much money if you were not a high earner.