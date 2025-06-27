The Supplemental Security Income program, most commonly known as the SSI benefit payment, is funded by the Federal Government. Thus, it is not necessary to work and pay payroll taxes to collect these monthly payments. So, it is not like Social Security retirement and SSDI benefits, which require working in jobs covered by the SSA to be eligible for direct deposits.

Instead, the Social Security Administration will check your income and resources. Only those Americans with limited income and resources will be able to qualify, as long as they meet one of the following three criteria. For example, one way to qualify for SSI is to be at least 65 years old. Another is to be blind. And the third possibility is to have a qualifying disability. But how much can this benefit pay in 2025?

This is how much SSI can pay

In 2025, the Supplemental Security Income program can pay up to $967 if you are an eligible individual. However, it is possible to get a lot more if you are an eligible married couple. Thus, you must both qualify for the SSI program at the same time. In this case, your monthly payment can be up to $483 higher than the maximum payment for an individual.

In fact, that extra money is very similar to the maximum amount an essential person gets from the Federal Government, $484. Hence, an eligible married couple can receive a monthly payment of up to $1,450.

Of course, when you work or have other earnings, your amount is often reduced. These reductions mean that your monthly payment will not be as high as the maximum amounts. But how does SSA apply these reductions?

How income affects your SSI payment in 2025

According to the Social Security Administration, for every 2 dollars you get from work, the SSA reduces your Supplemental Security Income payment by about 1 dollar. By now, you must be wondering what the Agency considers work. So, basically, there are three different possibilities:

Any activity that helps you earn money

Self-employment

A job you have

Nevertheless, work is not the only thing that can cause a reduction. For example, for every single dollar you collect from non-work sources, the Social Security Administration will reduce your Supplemental Security Income payment by about 1 dollar. Again, it is also important to know what the Administration regards as non-work sources.

As a matter of fact, the three most important ways to get a reduction by the SSA from non-work sources are the following ones:

Any pensions you are currently receiving

Any unemployment payments you are collecting

Any disability benefits

People who apply for the SSI program and who are married may see their amount reduced by their spouse’s income. Thus, if you live with a spouse, the money they earn may affect your SSI payment.