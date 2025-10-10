Living in New Jersey has its advantages, but also a major challenge: property taxes, which are among the highest in the country. To ease this burden affecting so many families, the state launched the ANCHOR stimulus checks program.

ANCHOR, which stands for “Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters,” is basically Governor Phil Murphy’s flagship initiative to make life here a little more affordable. The idea is simple but powerful: provide direct payments to homeowners and renters who meet certain requirements.

What’s most interesting is that by 2025, the program has grown and integrated with other aid programs like Senior Freeze and StayNJ, for better benefits for the eligible residents.

The ANCHOR stimulus checks: all you need to know

The truth is that ANCHOR didn’t emerge out of nowhere, yet it’s an evolution of previous programs, like the Homestead Rebate, that fell short in the face of the growing housing crisis. Governor Murphy signed it into law in 2021, and it has since become the largest tax relief effort in state history.

Its main objective is clear: to provide real relief to middle- and low-income families, who suffer the most from inflation and the costs of living here. The underlying objective is an attempt to stem the emigration of residents to other states with lower tax burdens.

The numbers speak for themselves: in 2024, some $2.1 billion was distributed among 1.8 million people. And for 2025, the budget allocated more than $2.4 billion. It’s evidence of a compromise that, at least on paper, appears to have achieved bipartisan consensus.

Who can apply? Details you need to know about the ANCHOR stimulus payments

For the 2025 cycle (which is based on your 2024 data), the criteria are specific. If you own a home, you must have lived in your home on October 1, 2024, it must be your primary residence, and your gross income must not exceed $250,000. If you rent, the rules are similar: you must have a lease in your name, you must pay the rent, and your income must not exceed $150,000.

Here’s an important point: If you’re over 65 or receiving Social Security disability benefits, the process is a little different, and you use a unified form called the PAS-1. And no, you don’t have to be a U.S. citizen, but you will need to verify your identity with ID.me If you apply online, a step that some find tedious but is necessary to avoid fraud.

And how much money are we talking about?

The amounts are not the same for everyone and depend on your age and income. For example, if you are a homeowner over 65, you can receive $1,750 if your income is less than $150,000, or $1,250 if your income is between $150,001 and $250,000.

For younger people, the amounts are $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. Renters are not far behind: $450 if they are under 65 and $700 if they are older.

Most importantly, these benefits can be combined with the Senior Freeze and the future StayNJ program (launching in 2026). In the best-case scenario, a household could receive up to $6,500 in total assistance. This is undoubtedly significant relief, especially for those living in high-cost areas.

How to apply for the ANCHOR stimulus checks

One of the best pieces of news this year is that the process has been greatly simplified. If you’re under 65 and without a disability, you’ve likely already received an automatic application in the mail around August 13. For everyone else, the deadline was October 31, either online or with paper forms.

For seniors, the PAS-1 form is required, and requires having your tax details for the past few years on hand. Verification with ID.me It’s mandatory online, which means you need your driver’s license or passport handy. A piece of advice from someone who’s been through this before: have your county and municipality codes ready, otherwise the process can be lengthy.

When does the money arrive? The wait and how to track it

Payments began on September 15, 2025, and will continue in stages up to October and November. Most people receive them within 90 days. If you’re a senior, you’ll likely receive the Senior Freeze first, followed by the ANCHOR.

To check the status of your payment, you can use the state’s online tool or call 1-888-238-1233. However, if you receive a check with errors, you must return it to a specific address in Trenton.