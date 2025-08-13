The August 2025 Social Security payment schedule kicks off today, Wednesday, August 13, with the first round of deposits going out to millions of retirees across the United States. As in every month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes benefits in three waves, based on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

This first batch covers those born between the 1st and 10th of any month. The second round will be deposited on August 20 for retirees born between the 11th and 20th, while the third and final payment of the month will go out on August 27 to those with birthdays on or after the 21st.

Who qualifies and how much can you get?

Americans can begin claiming Social Security benefits as early as age 62, but monthly payments depend on several factors: the exact retirement age, total lifetime contributions to Social Security, and the number of years worked. According to SSA data, someone retiring at 62 could receive up to $2,831 per month, while delaying retirement until age 70 could push that amount to $5,108 per month.

The SSA offers an online benefits calculator that allows individuals to estimate their monthly payment based on work history and planned retirement age. This tool can be essential for making informed financial decisions about when to start collecting benefits.

With rising living costs putting extra pressure on household budgets, maximizing your Social Security check has become a crucial retirement strategy. Delaying retirement or increasing your work years can lead to significantly higher monthly payments — a difference that could be life-changing in the long run.