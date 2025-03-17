The Social Security Administration will issue more RSDI payments on March 19 and March 26, 2025. Depending on when your birth date falls, you may receive a payment this or next week.

Those who got RSDI benefits in March, do not qualify for any of the 2 remaining payments. The average payment for these three groups of recipients is of about $1,837. Since this is just an average amount, your payment could be either lower or higher. It depends on your work history and filing age among other factors.

RSDI payments arriving on March 19

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that this payment will be yours if you were born from the first to the tenth. Filing and approval is required. If you are receiving SSI, you do not qualify for this payday.

Retirees will receive about $1,978 on March 19, 2025. Average retirement benefits are the highest of the three. Survivors can only get about $1,546 on average, so it is a much lower payment.

Disability Insurance can give average payments of about $1,580. But what if you were born after the 20th? Then, you will have to wait for the last payment in March.

RSDI & the final payment date in March

If your birthday falls from the 21st to the 31st, RSDI recipients will get their monthly payment on March 26. The average amounts are the same. so let’s have a look at the largest Social Security payments in March.

Social Security can pay up to $5,108 if you file for retirement benefits at the age of 70. Obviously, you must have earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years.

Thus, working in jobs covered by SSA is also required. Those who worked for fewer than 35 years will see their benefits reduced. However, there is no other option when you have a disability.

That is why having a well-paid job can help you get more from SSA. If you are on SSI and RSDI, wait for your SSI payment until April 1 and the other one till April 3.