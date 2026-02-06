You might already know SNAP, the program once called food stamps, is tightening its work rules next year. These changes come from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA), that the Congress passed back in July 2025.

The goal of this legislation, signed by President Donald Trump, trim program costs by getting more beneficiaries into the workforce. Most states jumped on this SNAP changes starting last December, but a few had until this September to get on board.

If you’re in the program, you’ll get a letter about this. You’ll also have to show you’re following the rules when you apply or renew your benefits, which happens every 6 to 12 months. So, what exactly are the new SNAP rules?

The General Work Rules for SNAP Recipients

These apply to most folks aged 16 to 59 who can work. Unless you have an exemption, you must:

Register for work if your state asks you to.

Report that you’re available for a job.

Take part in any employment training or community service they assign you.

Say “yes” to a suitable job offer.

Not quit a job voluntarily or slash your hours below 30 a week (or your pay below about $217.50 weekly) without a really good reason.

Miss these steps, and you could lose your benefits.

The Stricter “ABAWD” Rules

This is for “Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents,“, or ABAWDs. Think of adults 18 to 64 who can work and don’t have a kid under 14 at home. The bar here is higher. You must do at least 80 hours of “work activity” every month. What counts?

A job you get paid for.

An approved training program.

A mix of work and training.

Volunteer work or “in-kind” exchanges (like working for groceries or a service).

Community service hours (your state will tell you how many, based on your benefit amount).

The Big Catch With New SNAP Work Requirements

if you don’t hit that 80-hour monthly mark, you can only get SNAP for 3 months in any 3-year period. To get back on, you need to either comply for 30 straight days or finally qualify for an exemption. Watch your dates—this 3-year clock varies by state. Some are counting from 2023 to 2026, while others might start a fresh cycle in 2027.

Proving you’re compliant means showing paperwork: pay stubs, a form from your boss, tax forms if you’re freelance, or other docs that add up to those 80 hours.

What’s New & Who’s Most Affected?

The 2026 changes are significant and touch groups that used to get a pass:

The age for ABAWD rules went up to 64 (from 54).

Parent exemptions now only apply if your child is under 14 (it was under 18).

Automatic exemptions for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and young adults aging out of foster care (18-24) are gone.

It’s harder for states to waive rules in high-unemployment areas—only places with over 10% joblessness qualify now, which is rare.

Officials estimate these shifts could mean nearly 2.5 million fewer people on SNAP over the next decade. Who should be especially mindful?

First, will be reached adults 55-64 without young kids, who now must work or volunteer, possibly affecting retirement plans. Furthermore, this will impact parents of older teens (14-18), roughly 300,000 people, who no longer qualify for a parent exemption.

And what’s more, we’re going to see how veterans, the homeless, and formerly fostered youth, who must now meet ABAWD rules unless they have another exemption, like a disability, will be in risk of losing their SNAP benefits.

People in areas with lower unemployment, where fewer exemptions are available, are also in the at-risk population that will see changes in their eligibility.

You Might Be Exempt from the SNAP Changes Here’s How to Know

Lots of people won’t have to meet these rules. Common exemptions include:

Having a physical or mental disability (a doctor needs to verify this).

Being pregnant.

Caring for a young child (under 14) or a disabled household member.

Being in a drug or alcohol treatment program.

Enrolled as a student at least half-time.

Currently receiving unemployment benefits.

A member of a recognized Native American tribe.

Living in one of those rare high-unemployment waiver areas.

Also, folks aged 60-64 are exempt from the general work rules, but they could still fall under the ABAWD requirements unless another exemption fits.

Get in Touch With Your SNAP Agency Today

These changes aim to push more recipients toward employment, but they’ve raised serious concerns about how the most vulnerable will cope. Advocacy groups warn that 1 to 2 million people, especially older adults, risk losing crucial food aid if they can’t navigate the new requirements.

Your best move is to contact your local SNAP office. Rules can differ by state—for example, New York’s current ABAWD period runs from October 2023 to September 2026. Get the specifics for your situation to make sure you stay compliant and keep your benefits.