Once more, the IRS is going the extra mile to remind taxpayers of the possible tax credits they could be eligible for in the 2025 tax season. Before filing your 2024 tax return, check if you could get money from the Internal Revenue Service.

A recent post from the IRS on X claims that every year, millions of taxpayers don’t claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The main reason why they don’t claim this money is because they are not aware of their eligibility.

How to check if you can get the EITC from the IRS

To know if you can get this tax break or not, you can make use of the EITC Assistant. The first thing to take into account is your income. If it is low-to moderate-income, you may qualify for this Earned Income Tax Credit. It does not matter if you are a worker or a family.

The Earned Income Tax Credit can be used to lower the taxes you owe the IRS. Perhaps, it could even increase your 2025 tax refund. Having children can make your EITC go up.

Also, having dependents or a disability can also change the amount of this Internal Revenue Service credit. Members of the clergy or the military need to check the special rules they have to get the EITC.

What do you need to use the IRS EITC Assistant?

The Internal Revenue Service credit recommends having with you all the latest income statements you have. For example, the W-2s and the 1099s. What is more, you will need some documents.

Take with you all the documents that you the amounts of taxes withheld or the money you were paid. If you had any expenses or adjustments to your income, have them ready too.

This IRS EITC assistant will be helpful if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. It will also help you find out if you have any qualifying relatives or children. Discover the estimated amount of your EITC as well as your filing status too. Visit its official website at: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/earned-income-tax-credit/use-the-eitc-assistant