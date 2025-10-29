The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments in November 2025 follow the standard U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) schedule, which is based on the beneficiary’s date of birth. These payments are distributed electronically via direct deposit in most cases, although some are sent by check.

The SSDI is considered part of Social Security benefits and is not directly affected by Supplemental Security Income (SSI), except in the case of beneficiaries who receive both programs.

No affection to the SSDI benefits: Schedule on time

Since November 1, 2025, falls on a Saturday, SSI payments are advanced to Friday, October 31. For SSDI beneficiaries who receive payments on the 3rd of the month (for example, those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 or who combine SSDI with SSI), the payment will be made on Monday, November 3, since the 3rd is a business day.

No additional adjustments are reported for weekends or federal holidays in November 2025, although the SSA recommends allowing three additional days for mail if the deposit or check is not received on time.

The specific schedule for SSDI in November 2025 is as follows, based on the date of birth:

Birth Date Group Payment Date Day of the week 1st to 10th November 12 Wednesday 11 al 20 November 19 Wednesday 21 al 31 November 26 Wednesday

These payments correspond to November benefits and are calculated using the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied for 2025, which went into effect in January and will be valid until December.

The federal shutdown: What to know regarding the SSA

In the event of a potential partial federal government shutdown, which is happening in October 2025, SSDI payments would not be interrupted, as they are considered essential services and are processed automatically using previously allocated funds, similar to what occurred during previous shutdowns.

The SSA has confirmed that electronic deposits will continue without significant delays. To check the status of a specific payment, beneficiaries can use the “My Social Security” portal on ssa.gov or call 1-800-772-1213. Approximately 8.9 million people will receive SSDI in 2025, and total monthly payments exceed $14 billion.

SSDI maximum and average amounts in November 2025

In November 2025, SSDI amounts remain at the COLA-adjusted levels of 2.5% for the year, with no interim changes. The maximum amount for an individual beneficiary (a disabled worker) is $4,018 per month.

This maximum applies to those with higher pre-disability earnings histories and is calculated based on 100% of the average retirement benefit at the highest income level subject to Social Security tax, which in 2025 is $176,100 annually. For beneficiaries with dependents (spouse or children), the maximum can increase by up to an additional 50%, but does not exceed the family cap.

The average monthly benefit for SSDI beneficiaries in 2025 is approximately $1,580, according to SSA data for payments in January 2025 (the average remains stable throughout the year except for new awards).

This average reflects the benefit for disabled workers in current payment status and varies by work history: it ranges from $1,300 to $1,600 in most cases, with a minimum of $967 for those with low prior income. These amounts include Medicare deductions (generally $174.70 in 2025) if the beneficiary is enrolled.

Payment increase with the 2026 COLA

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 is announced annually in October, based on the change in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners (CPI-W) from July to September. For 2026, the official announcement was scheduled for October 15, but was postponed to Friday, October 24, 2025, due to technical revisions.

At the time of this writing, the COLA has not been officially confirmed, but estimates from independent analysts and the SSA project an increase from 2.7% to 2.8%, driven by moderate inflation for essential goods. If confirmed, the 2.8% rate would add about $44 to the average SSDI benefit (from $1,580 to about $1,624 per month).