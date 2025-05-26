Sometimes it is possible to receive the largest SSI payment when an eligible married couple meets all the requirements. Married couples can receive up to $1,450 in 2025, up from $1,415 in 2024. Thanks to the COLA increase for 2025, those couples who get the full amount receive more money, about $35 extra per month.

Bear in mind that the Social Security Administration (SSA) never sends more than 1 payment per month. That makes a total of 12 direct deposits or checks per year. However, it is possible to receive your Supplemental Security Income in advance on certain occasions. This is done to avoid any delays and to issue all the payments on business days. Keep in mind that banks and financial institutions, as well as SSA offices, remain closed on weekends and on holidays.

SSI payments arrive 2 days earlier

Taking into account that Supplemental Security Income payments are generally deposited on the first day of the month, there will be a change because the June 1 payment will be in your bank account on May 30, 2025, instead.

June 1 is a Sunday, and SSA had to reschedule this payday. Receiving the money in advance will be positive if you rely on this check or direct deposit to make ends meet.

Nevertheless, it will mean you will have to wait a little longer for the July payment, which will be paid on July 1, 2025. August will also bring the SSI payments on the 1st, so no changes are expected either.

This is how much SSI can pay individuals

All the June payments will be sent on May 30, whether you are an individual, an essential person, or a married couple, both qualifying. The thing is, each has a completely different maximum amount.

Social Security claims that an individual on Supplemental Security Income can receive up to $967, up from 943. If you are an essential person, you can receive up to $484.

Depending on the age group you belong to, it is also possible to know the average amount for each one. For example, a senior aged 65+ can receive $592 on average. It is $764 on average if you are aged 18-64. Those aged under 18 receive $844 on average.