The United States Department of Agriculture can issue SNAP payments of up to $292 if you are the only person in your household. On average, an individual can receive about $199 according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. New Mexico will be issuing SNAP payments through January 20, 2025. The way New Mexico arranges paydays is based on your Social Security Number (SSN).

For example, if your SSN ends in 14, 34, 54, 74, or 94, you will receive Food Stamps on January 7. January 8 will be when you get SNAP benefits if it ends in 04, 24, 44, 64, 84. Then, those SSNs ending in 5 follow. If it ends in 15, 35, 55, 75, or 95 they are due on January 9 and ending in 05, 25, 45, 65, 85 on Jan. 10, 2025.

SNAP benefits in Louisiana

Louisiana will be issuing SNAP benefit payments through January 23, 2025. Just like in New Mexico, Food Stamps paydays are based on the recipient’s Social Security Number.

Social Security Number ending in 1 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 7th

Social Security Number ending in 2 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 9th

Social Security Number ending in 3 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 11th

Social Security Number ending in 4 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 13th

Social Security Number ending in 5 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 15th

Social Security Number ending in 6 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 17th

Social Security Number ending in 7 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 19th

Social Security Number ending in 8 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 21st

Social Security Number ending in 9 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on February 23rd

SNAP payment dates in West Virginia and Mississippi

The State of West Virginia only has two payment dates left in January. The good news is that if you have not collected your SNAP payments yet, you will do so shortly.

The first Letter of your Last Name is: J, K, or P = SNAP benefits available on the 7th in West Virginia

The first Letter of your Last Name is: D, E, or R = Food Stamp benefits available on the 8th

The first Letter of your Last Name is: G, L, or T = Food Stamp benefits available on the 9th

The State of Mississippi will be delivering Food Stamps through January 21, 2025. In this case, you will need to know your case number’s last digits. For example, if it ends in 17-22, you will get Food Stamps on January 7. Case numbers ending in:

53-58 = SNAP benefits available on the 13th of the month in Mississippi

59-64 = due on the 14th of the month

65-69 = due on the 15th of the month

70-74 = due on the 16th of the month

75-79 = due on the 17th of the month

80-84 = due on the 18th of the month

85-89 = due on the 19th of the month

90-94 = due on the 20th of the month

95-99 = due on the 21st of the month

Source: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/monthly-issuance-schedule