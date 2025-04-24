The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a very important reminder. It has to do with the May 1 extension deadline to file the 2024 tax returns for eligible Americans. As a matter of fact, only those citizens who live in an area where a disaster took place may qualify. So, if you are a disaster victim in one of these States, do not miss the May 1 deadline to file and pay the tax liability to the IRS.

The IRS has stated that only eligible taxpayers in disaster areas in Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia qualify for the May 1 extension deadline. Do not worry if you live in a disaster area declared by FEMA and you did not apply for the May 1 extension deadline.

IRS grants an automatic extension for disaster victims

Actually, the Internal Revenue Service has given an automatic extension in 12 States. The good news is that this automatic extension will also allow taxpayers to pay the money they owe the IRS, as well as file.

Bear in mind that the IRS extension deadline for taxpayers need to apply for if they need to file by October 15 does not allow citizens to pay after the deadline set for them.

So, if your deadline was April 15, and you applied for the October 15 extension of time, you must have paid your taxes by that date, April 15. If your deadline to pay is May 1, there is no way to put it off either.

Do not forget that the May 1 deadline extension to file and pay is for both businesses and individual taxpayers who live in a declared disaster area. Apart from these states, three more face fall deadlines.

IRS: specific areas for the May 1 deadline

If you live in one of these States, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the whole State qualifies for the May 1 deadline. In Alaska, it will only be for disaster victims in the City and Borough of Juneau.

Do you live in New Mexico? The May 1 only applies to disaster victims in Chaves County. Perhaps you live in Tennessee, then, it will only be available in these counties: Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.

Many Virginian taxpayers may qualify for the May 1 deadline if they live in these counties:

Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt counties; Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte counties; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd counties; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson counties; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski counties; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

For more details, visit the IRS website at: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-reminder-disaster-victims-in-twelve-states-have-automatic-extensions-to-file-and-pay-their-2024-taxes