The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has unveiled the average tax refund direct deposits so far. In this way, Americans can have an idea of what the average amount is like during the 2025 Tax Season.

In this case, the IRS has compared the statistics from March 8, 2024, and March 7, 2025. So, the almost the same date. As a matter of fact, the number of tax returns the Agency has received is lower than in 2024. Actually, about 2.1% lower than last year.

IRS confirms average direct deposit refund

In 2024, the average direct deposit refund amount was $3,209. That was 5.3% during the previous tax season. As of March 7, 2025, the average direct deposit refund amount is $3,379.

For your information, the Internal Revenue Service has already deposited $143.712 billion, which is 7.3% more than in 2024. What is more, not all taxpayers request direct deposits.

Although they are few, many taxpayers still request a paper check. Actually, there have been 42,533,000 Americans who have requested a direct deposit refund in 2025. This figure keeps increasing and is 2% higher than in 2024.

What is the IRS average refund amount?

The IRS has confirmed that the average refund amount is $3,324. This average amount has gone up by 5.7%. In total, the Agency has refunded more than $145.063 billion.

Thus, it is about 7.2% more than during the 2024 tax season. The number of tax returns the Internal Revenue Service has received from tax professional is decreasing.

Still, there are many taxpayers who opt for this option. In total, they are 29,004,000. That is 2.2% less than in 2024. It is an important figure because the total number of returns received is 61,429,000.