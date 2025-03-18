The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds taxpayers that April 15 will be their Federal deadline to file their 2024 tax returns in the United States. However, there are some exceptions if you were affected by the West Virginia storm.

Many taxpayers in West Virginia were affected by mudslides, landslides, flooding, and straight-line winds after the powerful storm took place on February 15, 2025.

New deadline in 6 counties in West Virginia says the IRS

According to the Agency, the new deadline for eligible taxpayers in West Virginia will be November 3, 2025. Therefore, they will have additional time to file various Federal business and individual tax returns.

What is more, the IRS confirms that the Nov. 3 deadline will also be for some tax payments. If you live in one of the four eligible counties, you may qualify for tax relief as well. The counties that qualify for it are:

Logan,

McDowell,

Mercer,

Mingo,

Wayne and

Wyoming.

IRS filing and payment relief

Check what the November 3 deadline applies to:

Individual income tax returns and payments which are generally due on April 15, 2025.

and which are generally due on April 15, 2025. 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for taxpayers who qualify.

and health savings accounts for taxpayers who qualify. Quarterly estimated tax payments which are usually due on April 15, June 16, and September 15, 2025.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns which are usually due on April 30, July 31, and October 31, 2025.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns which are usually due on March 17, 2025.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments which are usually due on April 15, 2025.

and which are usually due on April 15, 2025. Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns which are usually due on May 15, 2025.

The IRS also informs taxpayers in West Virginia’s Disaster Areas that, as long as the deposits were made by March 3, 2025, penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after February 15, 2025, and before March 3, 2025.

Source: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-west-virginia-storm-victims-qualify-for-tax-relief-various-deadlines-postponed-to-nov-3