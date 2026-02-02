More than 70 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits will see increased deposits in their accounts during February. The maximum amounts for some retirees will reach nearly $5,181, following the implementation of recent legal changes. These deposits correspond to the regular monthly payment cycle, which follows a specific schedule based on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

Let’s remember that, in 2025, President Donald Trump enacted the One Bill Beautiful Bill Act, also known as OBBBA, with a large spectrum of tax and Social Security changes that will impact dozens of millions of Americans.

Will the Social Security Schedule Change?

The Social Security Administration confirmed that the payment schedule for February will remain the same as usual, and that the OBBBA act will not bring any changes in this particular.

Individuals who retired before May 1997, as well as those receiving both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will receive their payment on Tuesday, February 3. This schedule differs from the general schedule due to the processing structure for these cases.

For the vast majority of other beneficiaries, the payment date is determined by their day of birth. Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month will receive their deposit on Wednesday, February 11th. Those with birthdays between the 11th and 20th will receive it on Wednesday, February 18th. People born between the 21st and 31st of the month will receive their payment on Wednesday, February 25th.

Changes to Social Security Under the New OBBBA Law

The higher amounts seen on some February checks are the result of two factors. The first is the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which was set at 2.8% for 2026. This adjustment automatically increases benefits to offset inflation.

The second factor, and the one with the greatest impact on the maximum amounts, is the implementation of the OBBBA legislation. This recent legislation modified the calculation formula for certain beneficiaries, raising the maximum possible monthly benefit for a retiree who claimed at age 70 to an estimated $5,181. The average benefit for a retiree will be around $2,071 per month.

In addition to direct changes to benefits, the OBBBA Act introduces significant modifications to the tax code for older taxpayers. The law establishes an additional tax deduction of $6,000 for individuals age 65 and older, an amount that doubles to $12,000 for couples filing jointly. This provision will be in effect from tax year 2025 through 2028.

Limits and Phases of Elimination of Tax Deductions

The new tax deduction is not available to all senior taxpayers. The legislation establishes a phase-out mechanism based on income level. The deduction begins to decrease for individual incomes above $75,000 and for combined income on joint returns above $150,000.

The deduction disappears entirely for single taxpayers with incomes exceeding $175,000. For couples filing jointly, the benefit is eliminated completely when combined income surpasses $250,000. This design aims to focus the tax benefit on higher-income taxpayers.

One factor that partially offsets the effect of the COLA is the announced increase in Medicare Part B premiums. A 9.7 percent increase in these premiums for the next period was reported in November. This expense, which is typically deducted directly from Social Security payments, reduces the net amount received by beneficiaries.

The SSI Maximum Benefits

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program received their February payments early. Since February 1st fell on a Sunday, the deposits were made the previous Friday. The maximum amounts for this program are $994 for an individual and $1,491 for a couple.

For individuals designated as “essential” who assist a disabled beneficiary, the maximum monthly payment through SSI is set at $498.