Paper returns take much longer than IRS direct deposits. If you are still expecting a 2024 tax refund because you did not file electronically and you did not request a direct deposit, it could take six to eight weeks to receive your money. This time starts the moment the Internal Revenue Service receives your tax return during the 2025 tax season.

Those taxpayers who have filed electronically and requested a direct deposit usually receive their payment between 8 to 21 days. Of course, as long as returns are accurate and complete. Therefore, most taxpayers have already received their tax refunds. It is true that some disaster victims have been granted tax relief. Thus, they may have filed later than April 15, and they may still be waiting for their refund.

IRS Possible Payment Schedule for paper returns & checks

Taxpayers who filed a paper return on April 18 and receive their paper check within 6 weeks may collect their tax refund check on May 30, 2025. If it takes 8 weeks, it may arrive on June 3.

Paper return filed on April 18: paper check may be available on May 30

may be available on Paper return filed on April 19: paper check may be available on May 31

Paper return filed on April 20: paper check may be available on June 1

Paper return filed on April 21: paper check may be available on June 2

Paper return filed on April 22: paper check may be available on June 3

Paper return filed on April 23: paper check may be available on June 4

Paper return filed on April 21: paper check may be available on June 5

Paper return filed on April 21: paper check may be available on June 6

Bear in mind that on some occasions, the IRS may take 8 weeks to distribute paper checks when you file a paper return. Thus, the wait time will be much longer if compared to electronic filing and direct deposit.

Paper return filed on April 18: paper check may be available on June 13

Paper return filed on April 19: paper check may be available on June 14

Paper return filed on April 20: paper check may be available on June 15

Paper return filed on April 21: paper check may be available on June 16

Paper return filed on April 22: paper check may be available on June 17

Paper return filed on April 23: paper check may be available on June 18

Paper return filed on April 21: paper check may be available on June 19

Paper return filed on April 21: paper check may be available on June 20

Taxpayers who are not sure when their tax refund payment will be delivered by mail should check the “Where’s my Refund?” tool. This is a free tool the IRS offers Americans to have additional information about their refund.