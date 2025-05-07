The Department of Revenue in Georgia has confirmed when your Surplus Tax Refund may be issued. Now that the deadline to file your IRS tax return is over, it is time to know when your payment may be delivered. Receiving a check or direct deposit of up to $500 can definitely help Americans improve their financial situation.

Are you looking for your 2024 surplus tax refund in Georgia? It is essential to meet all the eligibility requirements before you can collect this extra money. Those who know they qualified for sure can simply check the status of their Surplus refund. Bear in mind that HB 112 allows for a tax refund out of the State’s surplus to Georgia filers who meet all the eligibility requirements that were established.

Who qualifies for an HB 112 Surplus Tax Refund in Georgia?

In the first place, you must have filed your individual Income Tax Return for tax year 2023 and tax year 2024 by the May 1 deadline in 2025. It may also be possible that you qualify for the October 15, 2025, deadline.

Of course, this will only be possible if you qualified for an extension. So, it is necessary to be a taxpayer whose extension was granted. Another requirement is to have had tax liability for the 2023 tax year.

It is possible to receive the HB 112 Surplus Tax Refund if you are a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or even some nonresidents. Once you file, you can check your status online. To do so, you will need your SSN or ITIN and the amount of your Federal Adjusted Gross Income on your 2023 Georgia tax return.

When will eligible recipients receive their Georgia Surplus Tax Refund payment?

According to the Department of Revenue in Georgia, all taxpayers who filed by the May 1, 2025, deadline must allow 6-8 weeks for the Surplus Tax Refunds to be issued.

The amount of the Surplus Tax Refund payment may differ depending on your filing status. However, it is also important to take into account your tax liability.

For example, a single filer or a married person filing separately can receive up to $250. Are you a head of household? Then, your payment could be up to $375. The largest refund amount will be for married couples filing jointly. As a matter of fact, they can receive up to $500. Direct deposits or paper checks can be issued based on the regular refund instructions.